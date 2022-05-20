News > Phones Qualcomm's New Snapdragon Mobile Platforms Have Some Bite Games will run better, batteries will last longer By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 20, 2022 11:00AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Qualcomm has two new Snapdragon mobile platforms on the way, designed to deliver "breakthrough experiences." In an unsurprising move, Qualcomm continues to iterate on its Snapdragon chips to eke out more power and performance with each new model. We only just saw the release of the Snapdragon 8 earlier this year, and now the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (along with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) is already on the way. Qualcomm The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 offers what Qualcomm refers to as Snapdragon Elite Gaming features—increasing frame rates without extra power draw, faster rendering, and so on. It also allows users to snap pictures using all three device cameras simultaneously or take photos at 200MP. And, in what Qualcomm is calling a first for the Snapdragon 7, it also includes a Trust Management Engine and tamper-resistant hardware. As for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Qualcomm boasts even better gaming performance with "desktop-level capabilities," faster performance, and about a 30-percent reduction in power use. So games will look good, play smoothly, and will be able to run for longer. It also supports up to 8K high dynamic range video and is capable of capturing billions of colors. Qualcomm You should be able to find the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in a wide variety of smartphone brands like ASUS ROG, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, and more starting in Q3 (July through September). The SNapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be appearing a bit sooner in Q2 (between now and June) but looks to have a somewhat smaller install base than the 8+ Gen 1. In either case, the overall price and availability will depend on the individual brands and smartphone models. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit