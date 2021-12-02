Qualcomm Unveils a New Handheld Gaming Console: the G3x

Semiconductor manufacturer, Qualcomm, is throwing its hat into the handheld gaming device ring with the G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform.

The G3x was announced during the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 event and will utilize the Snapdragon Elite Gaming suite features to enhance the mobile gaming experience. According to the release, Qualcomm is partnering with hardware producer, Razer, to create the handheld device.

Qualcomm/Razer

Qualcomm produces many of the smartphone industry’s microchips and will be using them to power its new console. The G3x supports up to 4K resolution, 144 FPS, and True 10-bit HDR, which, Qualcomm said, will enable the device to display up to a billion shades of color.

You can expect high-quality graphics thanks to the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, which will boost color saturation and sharpness, blend multiple layers faster, and quickly render the environment.

The Snapdragon G3x also supports 5G connectivity. Other notable specs and features include the Qualcomm Kyro CPU for fast processing, WiFi and Bluetooth support, and updatable drivers.

As for games, Qualcomm said the G3x is a cross-platform device that has the ability to stream PC, Android, and console games, but didn’t go into further detail.

According to the announcement trailer, there will be an online store but the video doesn't show off any game in particular.

In a Q&A with Micah Knapp, the senior director of product management, Knapp said Qualcomm is working with developers to produce new titles by showing them what's possible on the G3x. A release date has yet to be announced.