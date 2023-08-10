‘Quake II’ Is Back With Better Visuals, Classic Levels, and a New Expansion

Love Quake II? Now you can play it again, remastered for several new platforms, with the original content, and with a new expansion.

Quake II is back in action with a remastered release across all major platforms, and it's packed with loads of classic levels along with Quake II 64 in its entirety.

The original Quake was one of the first true three-dimensional shooters to make a splash on PC, and now its more refined sequel, Quake II, is bound for just about every modern platform you can think of. Headed up by Nightdive Studios, this remaster comes loaded with extra mission packs, all of Midway's Quake II 64 port, and a brand new Call of the Machine expansion.

Bethesda

As you might expect with a modern game release from 1997, Quake II's visuals have been updated to scale with HD resolutions and widescreen displays. However, enemy models and animations have also been improved over their originals, the lighting has been enhanced, and support for both anti-aliasing and depth of field has been added. So basically, it still looks a bit like the original game at a glance, but everything appears sharper, moves more smoothly, and is lit more dynamically.

On top of the requisite visual updates, Quake II also includes both the Ground Zero and The Reckoning mission packs from the original. The full version of Quake II 64, which was made up of a number of new levels compared to its PC counterpart, is also included.

Bethesda

Then there's the new Call of the Machine expansion, too, which provides 28 single-player levels that spread across both time and space, as well as one new map for multiplayer deathmatch. Meaning that, yes, multiplayer is back. Supporting up to 16 players (with bots, if necessary) for its various deathmatch modes or up to four players in either online or local co-op.

You can purchase Quake II now on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Steam, all priced at $9.99. Though Game Pass members can play for free with their monthly subscription.