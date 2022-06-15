What to Know Configure the content the child can access from inside the Amazon Kids app. You also set up a child profile here.

To change child profile settings, open the Amazon Kids app and tap the Settings gear next to the profile.

next to the profile. To switch out of kids mode, swipe down from the top of the screen, tap the Profiles icon, then tap your adult profile.



This article explains how to put an Amazon tablet in kid mode. The instructions apply to all Amazon Fire tablet models.

How Do I Change My Amazon Tablet to Kid Mode?

Before you can change to this mode, you need to set up a child profile using the Amazon Kids app. You can have up to four child profiles per device. If you've already created a child profile on your account, you can use the Amazon Kids app to customize what content your child can access.



Open the Amazon Kids app. If you don't see it on your home screen, download it from the Amazon Appstore.

Tap Use Amazon Kids With Your Own Content. Alternatively, you can choose to sign up for Amazon Kids+. An Amazon Kids+ account isn't necessary to make a child profile.

Amazon Kids+ (formerly known as FreeTime) is a subscription service that gives your child unlimited access to hundreds of age-appropriate books and apps. Tap Add a new profile or choose a child profile if you have already set up one. When creating an account, provide your child's name and birthdate. If your device doesn't have a password, you'll be prompted to create one.

Tap Learn more to read about the different features you can control, or tap Continue. Use the slider to choose an access level (Limited, Moderate, or Full). Underneath, you can toggle individual features. Tap Continue when you're satisfied. All of these settings can be changed later after you finish setting up the child profile. Choose which apps you want to allow access to on the child profile, then tap Continue. Choose how you want to receive notifications about your child's activities, then tap Continue. You'll arrive at the home screen for Amazon Kids. Anytime you want to switch to kid mode, open the Amazon Kids app and tap the child profile. The first time, you may see a pop-up letting you know the profile will be added to your lock screen. Tap Continue.

Change What Happens When You Put an Amazon Fire in Kid Mode

By default, kid mode is limited to a few apps that come preloaded on the device. To manage the types of content your child can access, open the Amazon Kids app and tap the Settings gear next to the child profile. If you want to add approved apps and websites or share YouTube videos, tap Add Content.



Control Child Profiles From the Amazon Parent Dashboard

Once you've created a child profile, you can log in to the Amazon Parent Dashboard in any web browser to see a log of each profile's activity. Select the Settings gear next to a profile to set daily screentime limits, disable in-app purchases, and set up Alexa parental controls for smart home devices like your Amazon Echo or Echo Show.

Amazon Fire Tablet Parental Controls

In addition to creating child profiles, you can set up parental controls on your Fire tablet to prevent purchases and limit access to certain apps. Just like with switching out of kid mode, a password is required to turn off parental controls.

Go to Settings > Parental Controls and turn on Parental Controls. You can then configure controls for the active profile, or tap Household Profiles to edit restrictions for each profile.

Amazon Fire Tablets for Kids

Amazon makes tablets specifically for kids such as the Fire HD 10 Kids. On top of the durable design with a thick plastic casing, the purchase price of Fire Kids tablets includes a year of Amazon Kids+ and advanced parental control options. Once you set up the Fire Kids tablet with your Amazon account, you can control it remotely from your own device with the Amazon Parent Dashboard.



Set Up an Amazon Teen Account

For older kids, Amazon offers teen profiles. With teen profiles, kids can put items in your shopping cart, but they can't complete purchases without your approval. Just head over to the Amazon teen account setup page and select Sign Up Now.