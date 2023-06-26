Gaming > Consoles & PCs PSVR 2 Games List: Every Game Announced So Far Everything available for Sony's second-gen VR headset By Evan Killham Evan Killham Editor and Writer University of Nebraska Evan Killham is a Lifewire editor and writer who has been appearing all over the internet since 2009 helping people swap out hard drives or pin down an elusive feature on their Apple Watch. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 26, 2023 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Alphabetical List Best Horror Games Best Sports Games Best Relaxing Games Best Action Games Best Family Games Frequently Asked Questions If you just picked up a PlayStation VR 2 and are wondering what to play on it, we've collected a list of every game that's compatible, along with some of our recommendations. All of these are available digitally via the PlayStation Store, but you can also buy physical copies of some of them at retail. Every PSVR 2 Game, Alphabetically Maybe you just want a comprehensive list of every PlayStation VR 2 title currently announced. Here's the full lineup. These games have all been announced, but some may not be out yet. Beat Games 2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-StarThe 7th Guest VRAces of ThunderAcross the ValleyAfter the Fall: Complete EditionAfterlife VRAltair BreakerAlvoAmong Us VRAnother Fisherman's TaleArashi: Castles of Sin – Final CutArizona Sunshine 2Awesome AsteroidsB99 OverclockedBad DreamsBarbariaBeat SaberBefore Your EyesBehemothBlack Hole PoolBlacktop HoopsBox to the Beat VRBrain BeatsBreak Stuff VRBudget Cuts Ultimate Bulletstorm VRC-Smash VRSCactus Cowboy: Plants at WarCave Digger: RichesCave Digger 2: Dig HarderCities: VR – Enhanced EditionColossal CaveCosmodreadCosmonious HighCreed: Rise to Glory – Championship EditionCrossfire: Sierra SquadThe Dark Pictures: Switchback VRDemeoDrums RockDyschronia: Chronos AlternateThe Events at Unity FarmFantavision 202XFirewall UltraA Fisherman's TaleFive Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2The FoglandsGalaxy CartGarden of the SeaGazzlersGorn Gran Turismo 7Green Hell VRGrimlordHappy FunlandHello Neighbor: Search and RescueHellsweeper VRHonor and Duty: D-Day EnhancedHorizon: Call of the MountainHubrisHumanityJob SimulatorJourney to FoundationJurassic World: Aftermath CollectionKayak VR: MirageKill It With Fire VRKizuna AI: Touch the BeatThe Last ClockwinderThe Last WorkerLast LabyrinthLes Mills BodycombatThe Light BrigadeLow-FiMadison VRMossMoss: Book II Screenshot of No Man's Sky. Hello Games NFL Pro EraNo Man's SkyNock: Bow and Arrow SoccerOperation Wolf Returns: First Mission VROrgan QuarterPaint the Town Red VRPavlovPhasmophobiaPistol WhipPixel Ripped 1978Pixel Ripped 1995PokerStars VRProject WingmanPropagation: Paradise HotelPuzzling PlacesRagnarockRed Matter 2Resident Evil 4Resident Evil: VillageRez InfiniteRezzil PlayerRhythm PlanetRunnerSeeker: My ShadowSong in the Smoke: Rekindled Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced EditionStartenders: Intergalactic BartendingStranger Things VRSurviveSushi BenSwordsman VRSynapseSynth RidersThe Tale of OnogoroTalking Dogs: Into the Wilds VRTentacularTetris Effect: ConnectedThumperTiger BladeTin HeartsTossTownsmen VRTransformers: Beyond RealityTravel the WordsTripp: A New Way to MeditateUnplugged: Air GuitarVacation SimulatorVampire: The Masquerade – JusticeVR SkaterWalkabout Mini Golf Wanderer: The Fragments of FateThe Walking Dead: Saints & SinnersThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: RetributionWandererWhat the Bat?X8Zenith: The Last CityZombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded The Best PlayStation VR 2 Games for Scares Looking for something scary? We recommend these titles to make you feel like you're fighting for your life inside a horror movie. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR The Dark Pictures developer Supermassive Games' original rail shooter, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, put players onto a terrifying rollercoaster ride full of scares and monsters from that title. The follow-up is the same idea, only it has four episodes to draw from the first "season" of The Dark Pictures Anthology. Release Date: March 2023 Resident Evil: Village Capcom did PSVR 2 owners a huge service by making the entirety of 2021's Resident Evil: Village playable in virtual reality. This version features manual reloads, the ability to dual-wield weapons, and a new perspective on just how tall internet-favorite vampire Lady Dimitrescu is. Release Date: February 2023 (VR mode) Phasmophobia Console owners can finally play this previously PC-only title, in which you and up to three friends form a ghost-hunting team and explore a variety of cursed locations. Your goal is to investigate, identify the entities haunting the site, and then escape before the spirits add you to their ranks. Release Date: August 2023 Cosmodread This rogue-like, space-based horror drops you into a huge, scary spaceship with a different layout every time you try. Your job is to escape to Earth, but all you have is a crossbow and a will to survive. Release Date: May 2023 The Best PSVR 2 Games for Sports Fans PlayStation VR 2 has a variety of games for people who want a more immersive version of their favorite sports or even a real workout. Here are some of the best. Polyphony Digital Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Fans of the Creed movie series will have a blast stepping into the virtual ring. Rise to Glory: Championship Edition includes levels and fighters based on all three Creeds, along with the ability to face off against legendary fighters like Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa, and Ivan Drago. You have to place your punches, keep your gloves up, and be ready to dodge; you will feel it the next day. Release Date: April 2023 Gran Turismo 7 The Gran Turismo series aims to be the most accurate racing simulator, so letting players feel like they're behind the wheel is a great match. Release Date: March 2022 2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star While you don't have to do all the running yourself in this VR football game (that's what analog sticks are for), it will be up to you to block the defenders as you head for the end zone. This title prides itself on its passing physics, which will also exercise your arm. The Best PSVR 2 Games to Relax With Your VR gaming time doesn't have to be non-stop action. Plenty of options are available that will help you unwind at the end of your day. Puzzling Places If you like jigsaw puzzles, Puzzling Places will do you one better. You'll sit in a virtual space and assemble 3D versions of real places. You can start easy with just a few pieces, but you can also go all the way up to 400 if you want an extra challenge. Release Date: December 2021 Tetris Effect: Connected With this update, the legendary line-clearing game got a complete sensory overhaul, in which every move, flip, drop, and cleared line adds to the soundscape. It's also available "flat," but obviously the fully immersive musical world of Tetris is the better way to play. Release Date: February 2023 Kayak VR: Mirage Kayak VR: Mirage is a relaxing exploration game that takes you to Antarctica, Norway, and other locations in a tiny, virtual boat. You don't have many goals (although you can do races and speed trials), so you're free to paddle around and say hi to all the penguins. Release Date: February 2023 The Best PSVR 2 Action Games PlayStation VR 2 owners who want to push their action skills should check out these games. Horizon: Call of the Mountain The Horizon series tasks players with navigating a post-apocalyptic world filled with a bunch of dangerous, animal-themed robots. This VR entry tells a new story with more challenges, and you're still fighting cybernetic dinosaurs with a bow and arrow, so the spirit is still there. Release Date: February 2023 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (series) Both The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and its cumbersomely titled follow-up, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, drop you into a zombie-filled New Orleans. You'll face various challenges as you try to survive the undead and just bad people as you battle for the soul of the city. Release Date: March 2023 Resident Evil 4 While it's also a horror title in one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time, Resident Evil 4 turns up the action with hero Leon S. Kennedy's increased firepower, ability to parry a chainsaw with a knife, and knack for suplexing the undead. The VR edition of this previously flat game brings the battles, scares, and monsters into full 3D. Release Date: TBA The Best PSVR 2 Games for Families Looking for something kid-friendly to play on your PlayStation VR 2? Here are some of the most charming games on the platform. Sony says the PlayStation VR2 is not to be used by children under 12. Polyarc Moss and Moss: Book II This fantasy series teams you up with Quill, a heroic mouse who goes on adventures. You'll help her solve puzzles and fight monsters along the way, and the whole story is fully narrated. It's whimsical and fun, and the mouse is so brave. Release Date: March 2022 Humanity You are a heavenly Shiba Inu guiding vast mobs of people to their ascension in this admittedly weird but beautiful game. You'll tell your charges where to turn, where to jump, and which way to go to lead them to each level's exit. It's family-friendly for the cool visuals, forgiving difficulty, and 2D mode. Plus, you're a cool dog. Release Date: May 2023 Tentacular While we're becoming animals: Here's a game that puts you in control of a couple of giant tentacles and then asks you to perform tasks. It's one of those titles that's maybe even more entertaining when you fail since destroying a cartoon city as a giant squid monster will always be fun. Release Date: February 2023 FAQ Where do I buy PlayStation VR 2? The PlayStation VR 2 is available from most electronic retailers. You can also buy it directly from Sony. How do I set up a PlayStation VR 2? First, you should make sure that your VR Sense controllers are fully charged; you can do this with a USB-3 cable. To connect the headset to your PS5, connect it to one of the USB-3 ports on the front of the console. Then, press the Power button under the visor to turn it on. The first time you connect it and power on your PS5, you'll get a walkthrough about wearing and calibrating both the headset and the controllers. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit