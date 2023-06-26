PSVR 2 Games List: Every Game Announced So Far

If you just picked up a PlayStation VR 2 and are wondering what to play on it, we've collected a list of every game that's compatible, along with some of our recommendations. All of these are available digitally via the PlayStation Store, but you can also buy physical copies of some of them at retail.

Every PSVR 2 Game, Alphabetically

Maybe you just want a comprehensive list of every PlayStation VR 2 title currently announced. Here's the full lineup.

These games have all been announced, but some may not be out yet.

Beat Games

2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star

The 7th Guest VR

Aces of Thunder

Across the Valley

After the Fall: Complete Edition

Afterlife VR

Altair Breaker

Alvo

Among Us VR

Another Fisherman's Tale

Arashi: Castles of Sin – Final Cut

Arizona Sunshine 2

Awesome Asteroids

B99 Overclocked

Bad Dreams

Barbaria

Beat Saber

Before Your Eyes

Behemoth

Black Hole Pool

Blacktop Hoops

Box to the Beat VR

Brain Beats

Break Stuff VR

Budget Cuts Ultimate

Bulletstorm VR

C-Smash VRS

Cactus Cowboy: Plants at War

Cave Digger: Riches

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition

Colossal Cave

Cosmodread

Cosmonious High

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Demeo

Drums Rock

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

The Events at Unity Farm

Fantavision 202X

Firewall Ultra

A Fisherman's Tale

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2

The Foglands

Galaxy Cart

Garden of the Sea

Gazzlers

Gorn

Gran Turismo 7

Green Hell VR

Grimlord

Happy Funland

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Hellsweeper VR

Honor and Duty: D-Day Enhanced

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Hubris

Humanity

Job Simulator

Journey to Foundation

Jurassic World: Aftermath Collection

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kill It With Fire VR

Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat

The Last Clockwinder

The Last Worker

Last Labyrinth

Les Mills Bodycombat

The Light Brigade

Low-Fi

Madison VR

Moss

Moss: Book II

Screenshot of No Man's Sky. Hello Games

NFL Pro Era

No Man's Sky

Nock: Bow and Arrow Soccer

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR

Organ Quarter

Paint the Town Red VR

Pavlov

Phasmophobia

Pistol Whip

Pixel Ripped 1978

Pixel Ripped 1995

PokerStars VR

Project Wingman

Propagation: Paradise Hotel

Puzzling Places

Ragnarock

Red Matter 2

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil: Village

Rez Infinite

Rezzil Player

Rhythm Planet

Runner

Seeker: My Shadow

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Stranger Things VR

Survive

Sushi Ben

Swordsman VR

Synapse

Synth Riders

The Tale of Onogoro

Talking Dogs: Into the Wilds VR

Tentacular

Tetris Effect: Connected

Thumper

Tiger Blade

Tin Hearts

Toss

Townsmen VR

Transformers: Beyond Reality

Travel the Words

Tripp: A New Way to Meditate

Unplugged: Air Guitar

Vacation Simulator

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

VR Skater

Walkabout Mini Golf

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Wanderer

What the Bat?

X8

Zenith: The Last City

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

The Best PlayStation VR 2 Games for Scares

Looking for something scary? We recommend these titles to make you feel like you're fighting for your life inside a horror movie.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

The Dark Pictures developer Supermassive Games' original rail shooter, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, put players onto a terrifying rollercoaster ride full of scares and monsters from that title. The follow-up is the same idea, only it has four episodes to draw from the first "season" of The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Release Date: March 2023

Resident Evil: Village

Capcom did PSVR 2 owners a huge service by making the entirety of 2021's Resident Evil: Village playable in virtual reality. This version features manual reloads, the ability to dual-wield weapons, and a new perspective on just how tall internet-favorite vampire Lady Dimitrescu is.

Release Date: February 2023 (VR mode)

Phasmophobia

Console owners can finally play this previously PC-only title, in which you and up to three friends form a ghost-hunting team and explore a variety of cursed locations. Your goal is to investigate, identify the entities haunting the site, and then escape before the spirits add you to their ranks.

Release Date: August 2023



Cosmodread

This rogue-like, space-based horror drops you into a huge, scary spaceship with a different layout every time you try. Your job is to escape to Earth, but all you have is a crossbow and a will to survive.

Release Date: May 2023

The Best PSVR 2 Games for Sports Fans

PlayStation VR 2 has a variety of games for people who want a more immersive version of their favorite sports or even a real workout. Here are some of the best.

Polyphony Digital

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

Fans of the Creed movie series will have a blast stepping into the virtual ring. Rise to Glory: Championship Edition includes levels and fighters based on all three Creeds, along with the ability to face off against legendary fighters like Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa, and Ivan Drago. You have to place your punches, keep your gloves up, and be ready to dodge; you will feel it the next day.

Release Date: April 2023

Gran Turismo 7

The Gran Turismo series aims to be the most accurate racing simulator, so letting players feel like they're behind the wheel is a great match.

Release Date: March 2022

2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star

While you don't have to do all the running yourself in this VR football game (that's what analog sticks are for), it will be up to you to block the defenders as you head for the end zone. This title prides itself on its passing physics, which will also exercise your arm.

The Best PSVR 2 Games to Relax With

Your VR gaming time doesn't have to be non-stop action. Plenty of options are available that will help you unwind at the end of your day.

Puzzling Places

If you like jigsaw puzzles, Puzzling Places will do you one better. You'll sit in a virtual space and assemble 3D versions of real places. You can start easy with just a few pieces, but you can also go all the way up to 400 if you want an extra challenge.

Release Date: December 2021

Tetris Effect: Connected

With this update, the legendary line-clearing game got a complete sensory overhaul, in which every move, flip, drop, and cleared line adds to the soundscape. It's also available "flat," but obviously the fully immersive musical world of Tetris is the better way to play.

Release Date: February 2023

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kayak VR: Mirage is a relaxing exploration game that takes you to Antarctica, Norway, and other locations in a tiny, virtual boat. You don't have many goals (although you can do races and speed trials), so you're free to paddle around and say hi to all the penguins.

Release Date: February 2023

The Best PSVR 2 Action Games

PlayStation VR 2 owners who want to push their action skills should check out these games.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

The Horizon series tasks players with navigating a post-apocalyptic world filled with a bunch of dangerous, animal-themed robots. This VR entry tells a new story with more challenges, and you're still fighting cybernetic dinosaurs with a bow and arrow, so the spirit is still there.

Release Date: February 2023

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (series)

Both The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and its cumbersomely titled follow-up, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, drop you into a zombie-filled New Orleans. You'll face various challenges as you try to survive the undead and just bad people as you battle for the soul of the city.

Release Date: March 2023

Resident Evil 4

While it's also a horror title in one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time, Resident Evil 4 turns up the action with hero Leon S. Kennedy's increased firepower, ability to parry a chainsaw with a knife, and knack for suplexing the undead. The VR edition of this previously flat game brings the battles, scares, and monsters into full 3D.

Release Date: TBA

The Best PSVR 2 Games for Families

Looking for something kid-friendly to play on your PlayStation VR 2? Here are some of the most charming games on the platform.

Sony says the PlayStation VR2 is not to be used by children under 12.

Polyarc

Moss and Moss: Book II

This fantasy series teams you up with Quill, a heroic mouse who goes on adventures. You'll help her solve puzzles and fight monsters along the way, and the whole story is fully narrated. It's whimsical and fun, and the mouse is so brave.

Release Date: March 2022

Humanity

You are a heavenly Shiba Inu guiding vast mobs of people to their ascension in this admittedly weird but beautiful game. You'll tell your charges where to turn, where to jump, and which way to go to lead them to each level's exit. It's family-friendly for the cool visuals, forgiving difficulty, and 2D mode. Plus, you're a cool dog.

Release Date: May 2023

Tentacular

While we're becoming animals: Here's a game that puts you in control of a couple of giant tentacles and then asks you to perform tasks. It's one of those titles that's maybe even more entertaining when you fail since destroying a cartoon city as a giant squid monster will always be fun.

Release Date: February 2023