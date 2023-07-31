New PS5 System Update Beefs up Social, Accessibility, and Search Features

The PS5 is getting a host of new features to enhance online multiplayer matches, search, and more.

Sony is rolling out a new PS5 system update today as a beta release available via invite, with a true global launch slated for later this year. The software includes updates to search, accessibility, social, and more. As for search, there’s finally an actual way to peruse titles in your library based on keywords.

Sony

The update increases accessibility by allowing a second controller to be set as an assist controller, so you can use both controllers to operate the PS5 as if you were using just one. This is a decent way to increase collaborative play and help a child navigate a challenging section of a game. This works with official DualSense controllers but also third-party options.

Social features are getting a spit-shine. You can now invite a player into closed parties without creating a new group, and you can invite entire groups to play games instead of just single players. There's even a new "join" icon that appears when friends are playing a multiplayer game, allowing you to hop right in.

Sony

For audiophiles, this update brings support for Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers and 3D audio. This technology leverages Tempest’s 3D AudioTech system to simulate sounds from above and below the speakers, allowing for more immersion. Finally, there’s increased integration with SSDs, with a new maximum capacity of 8TB, up from 4TB.

The PS5 System Update beta is available to select participants in the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, and the UK. Check your associated email or PS5 inbox for an invite.