PS5 DualSense vs DualSense Edge: Which Is Right For You?

The DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers are both PlayStation 5 controllers, and you can also use them for PC gaming. If you aren’t sure whether to buy a DualSense Edge or DualSense, we’ll lay out each controller's strengths and weaknesses to help you make an informed decision.

Overall Findings

DualSense Less than half the price of DualSense Edge.

Haptics and adaptive triggers.

Touchpad.

No button customization.

No rear buttons.

12-15 hours battery life. DualSense Edge Very expensive.

Haptics and adaptive triggers.

Touchpad.

Customizable button profiles.

Two rear button options.

Modular thumbsticks.

Improved triggers.

Multiple thumbstick cap options.

5-10 hours battery life.

The DualSense Edge is essentially a DualSense with many extra features added, so the DualSense Edge is a direct upgrade. That doesn’t mean the DualSense Edge is the right choice for everything, and it does cost over twice as much as a DualSense, but it is the superior controller in almost every way.

Both controllers have the same excellent haptics, adaptive triggers, touchpad, and comfortable form factor, but the DualSense Edge packs many extra features. The only area where the DualSense surpasses the DualSense Edge is battery life, as it has a bigger battery.

Pricing and Options: The DualSense Edge Is Expensive

DualSense $69.99 MSRP.

Available in six main colors.

Additional limited edition colors. DualSense Edge $199.99 MSRP.

Only one color option.

While not out of line for a pro controller, the DualSense Edge is significantly more expensive than the DualSense. The price difference is significant enough to put these controllers in entirely different categories, though, as few casual gamers will see enough benefits from an upgrade to the DualSense Edge to justify paying nearly three times the cost of a standard DualSense. The increased price is more than worth it for those who will benefit from the extra features offered by the DualSense Edge.

The DualSense has far more model variety, with six standard color options and several additional limited color editions. The DualSense Edge is only available in a two-tone white and black scheme. It would be nice if the DualSense Edge was available in more colors right out of the gate, but if you’re after improved performance and are okay with the increased price tag, then the lack of color options shouldn’t be a deal breaker.

Features: The DualSense Edge Builds on an Already Strong Base

DualSense USB-C port.

3.5mm headphone jack.

No customizable buttons.

Haptics and adaptive triggers. DualSense Edge USB-C port.

3.5mm headphone jack.

Custom button profiles.

Customizable back buttons.

Modular analog sticks.

Haptics and adaptive triggers.

Trigger lock settings.

Multiple thumbstick cap options.

Two back button options.

The DualSense is a solid controller in its own right, with a USB-C port for charging and wired connections, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a built-in microphone, a touchpad, excellent haptics, and adaptive triggers. The DualSense Edge has all of those features plus a whole lot more.

The primary selling point of the DualSense Edge is customization. When you use this controller with a PS5, you can customize the behavior of each button if the official control schemes in any game don’t appeal to you. It also includes two rear buttons, with your choice of dome buttons or paddles, that are customizable as well. These extra buttons and the fact that you can customize everything to your liking can give you an edge in competitive play.

The most unique thing about the DualSense Edge is that the thumbsticks are hot-swappable. That means you can pop out the thumbsticks at any time and insert new ones without disassembling the controller and performing delicate soldering work like you need to with other controllers. That simplifies the replacement of worn-out or broken thumbsticks and opens up the possibility that Sony, or a third party, could eventually offer superior hall effect-based replacement thumbsticks.

Performance and Battery: The DualSense Has a Longer Life

DualSense Battery supports longer gaming sessions.

Excellent haptics.

Adaptive triggers. DualSense Edge Battery supports shorter gaming sessions.

Excellent haptics.

Adaptive triggers.

Potential for improved thumbsticks in the future.

Extra buttons and customization.

The DualSense Edge and the DualSense are both very good controllers in terms of overall performance. The DualSense features excellent haptics and adaptive triggers that enable some novel gameplay mechanics, and the DualSense Edge builds on that solid foundation with even more great features.

The DualSense Edge offers better performance overall thanks to its highly customizable buttons, rear paddle buttons, and hot-swappable thumbsticks. The case includes space for an extra thumbstick to carry parts around for a quick fix if you start experiencing drift. The included analog sticks use the same technology as DualSense controllers, but Sony, or a third party, could theoretically offer improved hall effect thumbsticks.

The only area where the DualSense outperforms the DualSense Edge is battery life. Sony reports an ideal battery life of 12-15 hours for the DualSense, which many gamers have found to be exceedingly optimistic, which doesn’t bode well for the DualSense Edge’s purported 5-10 hours between charges.

Final Verdict: The DualSense Edge Is Superior but Pricey

The DualSense Edge is superior to the DualSense in almost every way, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right choice for everyone. The DualSense is significantly less expensive and is still a great controller, so most gamers will do fine without upgrading.

If you’re a bit more serious about gaming and like the idea of rear paddles, customizable buttons, and hot-swappable analog sticks, then the DualSense Edge is well worth the asking price. It’s especially attractive if you’ve ever played a game and found frustration in the developer-provided button layouts, as the marquee button layout customization feature is the perfect solution to that problem. If none of that sounds interesting, you’ll be fine sticking with the DualSense Edge.

