Why Is My PS4 Controller Blinking Blue, White, Red, or Orange?

The LED light on top of a PS4 controller can tell you a lot about its status. Whether it's flashing blue, white, red, or orange, the causes and potential fixes are often the same.



Why Is My PS4 Controller Blinking Blue?

The LED light on your PS4 controller flashes blue when it's trying to connect with the console. The light should turn solid blue shortly after your press the PS button. If it doesn't stop blinking, it could be due to one of the following reasons:

Faulty PS4 hardware . If your PS4 won't turn on, your controller can't connect to it. Damaged USB ports can also cause problems with controllers.

. If your PS4 won't turn on, your controller can't connect to it. Damaged USB ports can also cause problems with controllers. Damaged cables or ports . If your PS4 controller won't connect to your console, try using a different USB cable, or use a different controller. Make sure the USB cable you use is capable of both data and power transfer.

. If your PS4 controller won't connect to your console, try using a different USB cable, or use a different controller. Make sure the USB cable you use is capable of both data and power transfer. Bluetooth issues . If you can connect via USB but not wirelessly, there's a problem with the Bluetooth receiver. Remove sources of Bluetooth interference. If you connected your PS4 controller to anything other than your PS4, remove it from the device's Bluetooth list.

. If you can connect via USB but not wirelessly, there's a problem with the Bluetooth receiver. Remove sources of Bluetooth interference. If you connected your PS4 controller to anything other than your PS4, remove it from the device's Bluetooth list. Software glitches. Reset your PS4 controller to clear out any internal software glitches. If possible, update your PS4 using a different controller.



If you have multiple controllers connected to your console, they will each glow a different color. Some games automatically change the controller LED color.

Why Is My PS4 Controller Flashing White?

If the LED light on your PS4 controller is blinking white, it's due to one of two reasons:

The battery is dying . Plug the controller directly into the console to let it charge. It can take up to two hours for the battery to charge completely. If your PS4 controller won't charge, it could be an issue with the charging port, charging cable, or the battery itself.

. Plug the controller directly into the console to let it charge. It can take up to two hours for the battery to charge completely. If your PS4 controller won't charge, it could be an issue with the charging port, charging cable, or the battery itself. The controller can't connect. Reset the controller, then check the USB or Bluetooth connection. If you still have trouble, power cycle your PS4. Turn the console off by holding down the power button, then remove the power cables and let your console sit for 20 minutes. With the console still unplugged, press and hold the power button again, then plug the console back in.



If you continue to have trouble with your console, you can try resetting your PS4 to factory settings, but you will lose any data on your hard drive that's not backed up to the cloud.



Why Is My PS4 Controller Blinking Red?

A flashing red light on a PS4 controller usually indicates a hardware issue such as a defective charging port, cable, or battery. First, try resetting the controller and replacing the cable. If that doesn't fix the problem, you might need to use a different controller.

If you're sure the battery or charging port on your controller is defective, you can replace it. This is an advanced fix that requires you to open up your controller, so you might be better off buying a new one. If the controller is still under warranty, you should send it in for repairs.



Why Is My PS4 Controller Flashing Orange?

A blinking orange light on your PS4 means it is charging in rest mode. If your controller isn't charging while on standby, go to Settings > Power Save Settings > Set Features Available in Rest Mode > Supply Power to USB Ports and choose one of the options.

If the controller stops flashing before it's fully charged, there's likely an issue with the charging cable or the USB ports on either your controller or the console. Try switching cables, ports, and controllers if possible.



To rule out minor technical hiccups, power cycle the PS4, then reset the controller and let it charge for a couple of hours. If the controller loses its charge too quickly, the internal battery is probably defective.