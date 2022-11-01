Gaming > Consoles & PCs Why Is My PS4 Controller Blinking Blue, White, Red, or Orange? Reset your controller, let it charge, or replace faulty hardware By Robert Earl Wells III Published on November 1, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Controller is Flashing Blue Controller is Flashing White Controller is Flashing Red Controller is Flashing Orange Frequently Asked Questions The LED light on top of a PS4 controller can tell you a lot about its status. Whether it's flashing blue, white, red, or orange, the causes and potential fixes are often the same. Why Is My PS4 Controller Blinking Blue? The LED light on your PS4 controller flashes blue when it's trying to connect with the console. The light should turn solid blue shortly after your press the PS button. If it doesn't stop blinking, it could be due to one of the following reasons: Faulty PS4 hardware. If your PS4 won't turn on, your controller can't connect to it. Damaged USB ports can also cause problems with controllers. Damaged cables or ports. If your PS4 controller won't connect to your console, try using a different USB cable, or use a different controller. Make sure the USB cable you use is capable of both data and power transfer. Bluetooth issues. If you can connect via USB but not wirelessly, there's a problem with the Bluetooth receiver. Remove sources of Bluetooth interference. If you connected your PS4 controller to anything other than your PS4, remove it from the device's Bluetooth list. Software glitches. Reset your PS4 controller to clear out any internal software glitches. If possible, update your PS4 using a different controller. If you have multiple controllers connected to your console, they will each glow a different color. Some games automatically change the controller LED color. InspiredImages/Pixabay Why Is My PS4 Controller Flashing White? If the LED light on your PS4 controller is blinking white, it's due to one of two reasons: The battery is dying. Plug the controller directly into the console to let it charge. It can take up to two hours for the battery to charge completely. If your PS4 controller won't charge, it could be an issue with the charging port, charging cable, or the battery itself. The controller can't connect. Reset the controller, then check the USB or Bluetooth connection. If you still have trouble, power cycle your PS4. Turn the console off by holding down the power button, then remove the power cables and let your console sit for 20 minutes. With the console still unplugged, press and hold the power button again, then plug the console back in. If you continue to have trouble with your console, you can try resetting your PS4 to factory settings, but you will lose any data on your hard drive that's not backed up to the cloud. Why Is My PS4 Controller Blinking Red? A flashing red light on a PS4 controller usually indicates a hardware issue such as a defective charging port, cable, or battery. First, try resetting the controller and replacing the cable. If that doesn't fix the problem, you might need to use a different controller. If you're sure the battery or charging port on your controller is defective, you can replace it. This is an advanced fix that requires you to open up your controller, so you might be better off buying a new one. If the controller is still under warranty, you should send it in for repairs. Why Is My PS4 Controller Flashing Orange? A blinking orange light on your PS4 means it is charging in rest mode. If your controller isn't charging while on standby, go to Settings > Power Save Settings > Set Features Available in Rest Mode > Supply Power to USB Ports and choose one of the options. If the controller stops flashing before it's fully charged, there's likely an issue with the charging cable or the USB ports on either your controller or the console. Try switching cables, ports, and controllers if possible. To rule out minor technical hiccups, power cycle the PS4, then reset the controller and let it charge for a couple of hours. If the controller loses its charge too quickly, the internal battery is probably defective. FAQ How do I connect my PS4 controller to my PC? To connect a PS4 controller to your PC, plug the controller into the computer's USB port, or connect wirelessly with Bluetooth. You may need to configure the controller settings in Steam. For non-Steam games, install the DSWindows driver. How do I connect my PS4 controller to my PS4? To sync a PS4 controller, plug the controller into the PS4, turn on the console, and press the PS button to choose or create a player. To add more, go to Settings > Devices > Bluetooth, then press the PS+Share buttons on the new controller and choose it on the list. How do I turn off my PS4 without a controller? To turn off your PS4 without a controller, press and hold the PS4's power button for about 7 seconds until you hear two beeps. The console will power off completely. How do I connect a PS4 controller to my phone? To connect a PS4 controller to an Android, press and hold the PS+Share buttons on the controller, then go to your device's Bluetooth settings and tap Wireless Controller. To connect a PS4 controller to an iPhone, press and hold the PS+Share buttons, then go to your device's Bluetooth settings and choose the PS4 controller. 