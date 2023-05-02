4 Ways to Protect Yourself Against AI Guessing Your Passwords

What to Know Use passwords with at least 17 random characters, including upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Use a two-factor authentication (2FA) app, change your passwords every 90 days, and avoid using public Wi-Fi.

Don't reuse the same password for different accounts. Use a password manager to manage your login credentials.

This article explains how to protect your passwords against AI password guessers.

Create Stronger Passwords

Your first line of defense is to create strong passwords. Don't just use numbers and lowercase letters. Use a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters (like @, &, !, #, etc.) if possible. Never include personal information like your birthday or anything else that may be publicly available

The strongest passwords are at least 17 random characters. Use an automated password generator like Norton Password Generator or the Avast Random Password Generator for best results.

The AI password test by Home Security Heroes can tell you exactly how long it would take AI to crack your password.

Use 2-Factor Authentication

Two-factor authentication (2FA), or multi-factor authentication (MFA), adds more security to your passwords. It requires a verification code provided via email, text message, or a third-party app like Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator. Using a 2FA app is your best bet since text messages can be intercepted.



Regularly Change Your Passwords

Changing your password every 90 days may seem inconvenient, but thanks to AI password crackers, this practice has become more important than ever. You absolutely shouldn't use the same password for different accounts.



Avoid Public Wi-Fi

In general, you should avoid using public Wi-Fi hotspots because they are primary targets for hackers. If you must use an open network, don't log in to your bank account or any accounts with sensitive information.



What Are AI Password Guessers?

While old hacking software relied on databases of common and compromised passwords, AI password guessers use artificial intelligence to crack codes with much greater speed and accuracy. According to Home Security Heroes, AI can guess the most commonly used passwords in less than a minute.

Combining upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols can make your passwords nearly impossible to crack. A password with 18 characters that includes all of the above would take AI over a billion years to guess.



How Do I Keep Up With All My Passwords?

People tend to reuse the same passwords so that they don't have to remember dozens of different login credentials, so how do you keep up with it all?

Use a password manager to store all of your passwords locally. That way, you can have one master password that only works on your device. Many password managers also have built-in password generators. If you also have 2FA set up, your login information is protected by three layers of security, so it's safe from even the most intelligent AI password guessers.