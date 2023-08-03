Priority’s New e-Classic Plus is a Super Light e-Bike with Traditional Good Looks

Just 49 pounds, with three pedal assist levels

This electric bike weighs under 50 pounds and looks just like a regular bike, except it has a removable battery that gets 60 miles per charge.

The overall size and weight of many e-bikes is a turn-off for some consumers, but Priority Bicycle’s new model is looking to change all that.

The company’s e-Classic Plus electric bicycle is incredibly light, at 49 pounds, in a world where competitors regularly exceed 60 to 100 pounds. It’s also extremely slim, making it look more like a manual bicycle than an e-bike. This “traditional bike” aesthetic is helped by a downtube battery, as the bulky battery pack typically rests on the exterior somewhere. 

Priority e-Classic Plus
Priority e-Classic Plus.

Priority Bicycles

You can ride the e-Classic Plus like a regular bicycle or engage in three pedal assist levels to provide an energy boost to ascend hills and traverse tricky terrain. It's available in step-over and step-through frame styles, with a low-drag 250W motor and a removable 374Wh battery that gets 60 miles per charge. 

The design also prioritizes easy maintenance, thanks to a grease-free Gates Carbon Drive Belt instead of the traditional chain. There's a Shimano Nexus 3 drivetrain, a rust-resistant aluminum frame, and durable composite fenders. Other features include built-in front lights, rear lights, and hydraulic disc brakes. The company touts the e-Classic Plus as perfect for a "relaxed, fuss-free commute, or a blissful and breezy cruise around town."

The e-bike is now available for purchase, and there’s a launch discount for early adopters. It typically costs $1,700, but you can pick it up now for $1,400. 

