News > Smart & Connected Life Priority’s New e-Classic Plus is a Super Light e-Bike with Traditional Good Looks Just 49 pounds, with three pedal assist levels By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 3, 2023 02:08PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Smart & Connected Life AI & Everyday Life News This electric bike weighs under 50 pounds and looks just like a regular bike, except it has a removable battery that gets 60 miles per charge. The overall size and weight of many e-bikes is a turn-off for some consumers, but Priority Bicycle’s new model is looking to change all that. The company’s e-Classic Plus electric bicycle is incredibly light, at 49 pounds, in a world where competitors regularly exceed 60 to 100 pounds. It’s also extremely slim, making it look more like a manual bicycle than an e-bike. This “traditional bike” aesthetic is helped by a downtube battery, as the bulky battery pack typically rests on the exterior somewhere. Priority e-Classic Plus. Priority Bicycles You can ride the e-Classic Plus like a regular bicycle or engage in three pedal assist levels to provide an energy boost to ascend hills and traverse tricky terrain. It's available in step-over and step-through frame styles, with a low-drag 250W motor and a removable 374Wh battery that gets 60 miles per charge. The design also prioritizes easy maintenance, thanks to a grease-free Gates Carbon Drive Belt instead of the traditional chain. There's a Shimano Nexus 3 drivetrain, a rust-resistant aluminum frame, and durable composite fenders. Other features include built-in front lights, rear lights, and hydraulic disc brakes. The company touts the e-Classic Plus as perfect for a "relaxed, fuss-free commute, or a blissful and breezy cruise around town." The e-bike is now available for purchase, and there’s a launch discount for early adopters. It typically costs $1,700, but you can pick it up now for $1,400. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit