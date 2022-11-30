Print 4X6 Photos Right From Your Phone With This Portable Printer

C+A Global, an affiliate of HP, just announced a photo printer that makes extra-large copies from any smartphone.

The HP Sprocket Studio Plus Photo Printer makes 4x6-inch reproductions, while other printers in this class typically excel with smaller prints of anywhere from 2x3 inches to 3x4 inches. These larger prints can be used in picture frames, greeting cards, collages, and just about anything else you can think of.

C + A Global

As for imaginative designs, look no further than the affiliated HP Sprocket app, which is available for iOS and Android. Photos are edited directly on the app before being sent wirelessly to the printer. The app allows for adding borders, stickers, various filters, texts, and more.

You can even use the app to make a multi-photo collage or to take a professional photo ID. Of course, there is a tool to share your creations in the digital space before moving them onto the physical space.

"As the holiday season approaches, we are delighted to be able to offer consumers an upgraded printing experience with the HP Sprocket Studio Plus," shared Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global.

The HP Sprocket Studio Plus is available now for $150 at various online retailers and big-box stores like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart. In addition to the Sprocket Studio Plus, C+A Global is also launching the HP Sprocket 3x4, which prints 3.5 x 4.25-inch sticky-backed photos.