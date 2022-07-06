News > Smart & Connected Life Prime Members Now Get Free Grubhub Delivery $0 in delivery fees for one year By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 6, 2022 12:19PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Grubhub and Amazon have teamed up to offer Prime members a free year of Grubhub+, which allows for an unlimited number of $0 delivery fee orders from participating restaurants. It can be difficult to choose between third-party food delivery services these days, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, that'll be less of an issue now. Thanks to a collaboration between Amazon and Grubhub, all Prime members are now eligible for a free year (12 months) of Grubhub+. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images Grubhub (and by extension, Grubhub+) is functionally the same as delivery services like Door Dash in that it acts as a go-between for users and restaurants that may not offer delivery. You place an order at the desired place—through Grubhub—and someone will pick it up from the restaurant and bring it to your chosen location. Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor / Getty Images What sets Grubhub+ apart slightly is that you no longer have to pay extra in delivery fees (at participating restaurants) for orders over $12. Tax and tips are still a factor, but delivery fees can vary greatly depending on the order size and add up over time if you get a lot of meals delivered. The Amazon Prime Grubhub+ promotion has already begun, with new and current Prime members able to sign up for the premium food delivery service via Amazon's website. Free Grubhub+ memberships will automatically renew at $9.99 per month once the 12-month trial period is over but can be manually canceled. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit