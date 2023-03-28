Powerful New Omen Gaming Laptop Is the Thinnest in HP's History

HP has just announced the newest Omen gaming laptop, the Transcend 16, that features an ultra-bright mini-LED display, the first for an Omen-branded laptop.

The mini-LED screen offers HDR 1000 for vibrant colors and a 16:10 aspect ratio for increased screen real estate. The display achieves a peak brightness of 1,180 nits and boasts an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. These specs should be pleasing for gamers, but HP says the display makes this laptop just as useful for creative professionals like video editors, graphic designers, etc.

HP

This is also a highly portable laptop, with a slim chassis made from magnesium, making this the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop in HP’s history at just over four pounds with a thickness of under 20mm.

Of course, this computer is designed to run AAA PC games, so the other specs are appropriately beefy. There is a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and a new cooling system with a square vent design to improve airflow. The 97Whr battery also promises many hours of use before needing a recharge.

HP

Every new HP Omen laptop, this one included, now integrates with a dedicated gaming hub that automatically optimizes your gaming experience, resulting in a ten percent performance boost while playing demanding titles like first-person shooters. It also allows you to enter a low-power mode to conserve battery.

The HP Omen Transcend 16 will be available sometime this Spring, starting at $1,700. Additionally, HP announced a lower-powered cousin, the Omen Victus.