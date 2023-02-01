News > Phones Power up Your Galaxy Phone in Under 2 Hours With These New Chargers One of them let's you charge a Galaxy S22 Ultra in just one hour By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 12:40PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Accessory manufacturer Anker has partnered with Samsung to release new chargers specifically for Galaxy smartphones. The newly-launched Anker Ace 312 and Anker Ace 313 chargers bring some nifty features to the table for those steeped in the Samsung smartphone ecosystem. These are quick chargers, and the 313 promises to fully charge a Galaxy S22 Ultra in just one hour, while the 312 completes the same task in around 90 minutes. Anker The 313 is more efficient, thus the speed bump, thanks to incorporating GaN (gallium nitride) technology, a newer and faster format compared to silicon-based chargers. Both chargers are portable with folding plugs, making them easy to stow away when not in use. They're also around 30 percent smaller than the official chargers that ship with Galaxy smartphones. The devices also offer comprehensive safety, thanks to the company's proprietary MultiProtect system that integrates ten protective features, like input and output short-circuit protection, high-voltage protection, temperature control, and more. Though optimized for Samsung Galaxy smartphones, these are standard universal phone chargers, so expect decent compatibility with any Android phone and a full range of iOS devices, among other gadgets. These chargers are available today in the US, UK, and Germany on Anker, Amazon, and various online retailers. The Anker 312 sets you back $15, and the Anker 313 costs $30. The company says more Samsung-adjacent chargers are coming soon, though it did not provide specific details. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit