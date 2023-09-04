Power Up: The Best Games, Apps, and Consoles for Gen Z

What's Next in Gaming on the Go?

Gaming, like so many things in today's world, has become a connected sport by incorporating social media, live chats, screen-sharing, and more. Time spent gaming is also an opportunity to catch up with friends, watch your favorite players live, and interact with the world on a whole new level. Power up your next session with these tips.

Connect, Interact, and Share Games

Gaming isn't as solitary an activity as it's often portrayed. Video games can get you off the couch and moving at home with friends or playing with others across the country.

While VR headsets are often considered solo consoles, they can be great ways to experience virtual reality worlds with others.

Cast a headset to the television, for instance, and others in the same room can see exactly what's happening as you battle aliens, climb skyscrapers, or ride roller coasters.

Our favorite games are the ones where we can build and explore new places, like Minecraft VR, but titles like Beat Saber can really get you moving to dodge obstacles or skillfully slice them out of the way.

Solo games are always an option, of course. Younger teens love to test out jobs in Job Simulator, while older teens enjoy gathering with friends in Rec Room. Want a workout? You'll get a great one with Knockout League!

You don't have to be on VR to play games with friends. Playing on a PC or console is another way to stay connected to others when you can hang out in person.

Both can connect online and have social features, including in-game chat, screen-sharing, and online game trading.

Plus, with apps like Twitch and Discord, you can show off your skills and interact with other players with game-sharing features.

Use apps like Steam to trade games with friends and discover new titles. And there are literally thousands of games for all skill levels on your smartphone and computer; pick one when you're bored, and the hours will fly by.

Play and Watch Anywhere

If you can't play your favorite games, our pick for the next best thing is to watch other people play online. It's entertaining, and you can even pick up some tips for the next time you play.

Professional gamers like Ninja (18 million followers) specialize in streaming games Gen Z love, such as Fortnite.

These gamers are fun to watch (and learn from) because they typically have a high-energy style and clever, slick gaming skills to wind up victorious.

With free apps like Twitch, you can find streamers for popular video games and watch them live.

bbjessttv/bbjess

Both men and women game professionally; bbjess is a popular female gamer who got her start during the pandemic in her parent's basement in an effort to provide refuge for Gen Z.

YouTube is another game streaming option; along with Twitch, it's available on most gaming consoles, streaming devices, and smartphones.

You don't have to be at home to get your gaming fix, by the way. If you're traveling, get a nifty console controller with special buttons, joy-stick-like controls, and paddles for racing games to connect to your smartphone and comfortably play complex games.

Nintendo, of course, has a lock on portable gaming if you're not a fan of smartphone gaming. The Switch console is tiny but mighty; it also boasts an impressive lineup of games like Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Each game is family-friendly, too, which can put parental minds at ease.

The Switch was designed with portability as a top priority, but what truly makes it the console of choice for most Gen-Zers is that it can be used from anywhere and cast to your TV for big-screen gaming, too.

Even if you're off the grid, you can try offline games before you can plug back in. Not everything needs Wi-Fi, thankfully.

There's no shortage of options when you're gaming on the go.

VectorFusionArt/Getty

All gaming trends point to mobility: Gen Z wants games whenever, wherever so all the major console companies are going mobile. Nintendo is already ahead of the portability game with its Switch console (and a new Switch on the way), but other companies are getting into it as well with handheld consoles, VR, and more.

For example, Sony's answer to the Nintendo Switch is in development and expected to be on shelves in time for the 2023 holiday season. PlayStation Portal, as it's known, is a handheld console that allows users to stream games from their PlayStation 5.

Some manufacturers are working the portability angle by creating games that work easily on tablets, laptops, and smartphones. These options continue to be popular since the latest models sport more memory to store and play games easily.

VR gaming is super portable, too, because you can easily carry the headset and controllers anywhere. Newer headsets like the Vive XR Elite can connect over Wi-Fi, so as long there is a connection, the game is afoot.

However, find a safe place to play once you reach your destination since these devices are immersive, and you can easily forget which world you're in.



Some VR headsets require connecting to a computer or console, but standalone models have everything you need.



Don't forget to wear a smartwatch, by the way. Yep, you can play pretty decent games on them now. From puzzle and maze games to keep your mind occupied to those with more involved and colorful graphics, smartwatch gaming is expected to continue growing in the coming years.