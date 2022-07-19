Power Supply Company Headwolf Readies Its First Android 12 Tablet

There aren’t that many tablets running Android 12, with most manufacturers relying on older operating systems or on Google’s tablet-centric OS Android 12L.

That is slowly starting to change, as Chinese power supply and energy storage company Headwolf joins Samsung, Lenovo, and one or two others by releasing a tablet that runs Android 12 out of the box. They call it the WPad1, and it's set to launch tomorrow.

Headwolf

In addition to relying on Android 12, Headwolf’s mid-range tablet boasts a 10.1-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Helio P22 Octa-core processor. The tab also allows for 4G LTE access, WiFi, and Bluetooth.

As for the cameras, you’ll find a front 800W and rear 1600W ultra-clear camera system for capturing photos and videos. The tablet's exterior includes a metal body with rounded edges and a narrow 7 mm bezel.

Of course, specs aren’t the only metric of a tablet’s usefulness. There’s also Android 12 itself, which brings a plethora of customization options via the Material You ecosystem, new privacy management software, updated widgets, multichannel audio, and more.

Headwolf ups the ante here by also including Google Kids Space, the company’s beloved children’s educational suite. This software comes preinstalled on the tablet.

The WPad1 joins the company’s other recent tablet offerings, including the 8-inch FPad1 and the 10.36-inch HPad1.

Headwolf’s newest tablet is available for purchase now for $200 on the company’s website or via online retailer BangGood.