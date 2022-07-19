News > Computers Power Supply Company Headwolf Readies Its First Android 12 Tablet Welcome to a very exclusive club By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 19, 2022 11:35AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming There aren’t that many tablets running Android 12, with most manufacturers relying on older operating systems or on Google’s tablet-centric OS Android 12L. That is slowly starting to change, as Chinese power supply and energy storage company Headwolf joins Samsung, Lenovo, and one or two others by releasing a tablet that runs Android 12 out of the box. They call it the WPad1, and it's set to launch tomorrow. Headwolf In addition to relying on Android 12, Headwolf’s mid-range tablet boasts a 10.1-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Helio P22 Octa-core processor. The tab also allows for 4G LTE access, WiFi, and Bluetooth. As for the cameras, you’ll find a front 800W and rear 1600W ultra-clear camera system for capturing photos and videos. The tablet's exterior includes a metal body with rounded edges and a narrow 7 mm bezel. Of course, specs aren’t the only metric of a tablet’s usefulness. There’s also Android 12 itself, which brings a plethora of customization options via the Material You ecosystem, new privacy management software, updated widgets, multichannel audio, and more. Headwolf ups the ante here by also including Google Kids Space, the company’s beloved children’s educational suite. This software comes preinstalled on the tablet. The WPad1 joins the company’s other recent tablet offerings, including the 8-inch FPad1 and the 10.36-inch HPad1. Headwolf’s newest tablet is available for purchase now for $200 on the company’s website or via online retailer BangGood. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit