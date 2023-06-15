Social Media Platform Post.news Gets an iOS App to Take on Twitter

If you’re looking for a way to get out of Twitter, this could be the one.

Post, aka Post.news, just launched an iOS app to bring the social media platform to smartphones everywhere.

The social media site originally launched in 2022 but has been only available as a web app, until now. The iOS app brings native video uploads and push notifications to the platform, along with trending topics, autosave capabilities, and expanded edit functionality. The app also includes every feature from the website, including the ability to purchase content via micro-transactions.

The new iOS Post.news app on iPhone. Lifewire / Mockup Photos

So is Post a Twitter clone or what? It certainly seeks to operate in the same space, with an emphasis on news and opinion, and it’s likely not an accident that it launched in November, just after Elon Musk bought Twitter and began doing whatever it is he’s doing over there. However, there are some crucial distinctions.

What Is the Post.news App?

First and foremost, Post has an entirely different business model. It's not ad-based, gaining revenue by taking a small slice of any micro-transactions conducted via the site or app. Users pay a few cents to access a piece of long-form journalism and other content. You buy a bunch of points up-front (the app gives you some to start) and slowly spend them on the stuff you want to read. This money goes to the creators and to the site itself, so there's no need for ads.

Without ads, there's no real incentive for Post to keep you engaged for long periods, so the algorithm doesn't prioritize rage, anger, fear, and all of the other icky emotions that fuel related social networks. This de-emphasis on toxic discourse is by design, as founder and CEO Noam Bardin told Lifewire in a telephone interview, "We don't need people to keep doomscrolling."

Bardin went on to say that "social media today is this kind of warfare between rival gangs. Frankly, we believe most people are normal and will get along just fine."

How Post.news Differs From Twitter

Beyond the de-emphasis on toxic discourse and the presence of micro-transactions to read long-form news items, there are some other differences from Twitter. For instance, there's no character limit when posting, so anyone can whip up a longer piece on the fly. Content also stays native to the platform, thanks to a robust and easily accessible API, so you aren't constantly jumping around to different websites just to read stuff.

The iOS app is available now, so give it a look to see if this is the new social network you've been looking for. An Android app will be released in the "coming weeks," as are new tools like algorithmic recommendations via geolocation to increase engagement with local news.