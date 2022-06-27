Social Media > Instagram How to Post a YouTube Video on Instagram Get permission first before uploading a copyrighted video on IG By Cesar Aroldo-Cadenas Cesar Aroldo-Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 27, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Share From a Desktop Share as a Post Share as a Story Copyright Concerns Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Desktop: Copy video URL > go to downloader > download video > Instagram > upload video > edit > Share.Mobile: Copy video URL > go to downloader > download video > Instagram > upload video > edit > Share.Mobile (Stories): Copy video URL > go to downloader > download video > Instagram Stories > edit > Next. This guide will show how you can upload YouTube videos onto your Instagram account as a post and as an IG Story. How to Share a YouTube Video on Instagram (Desktop) For this section, we used a personal YouTube video to demonstrate how to upload on Instagram as a post. Be aware that you can't upload to Stories via the browser version of Instagram. Go to the YouTube video you want to download and click the Share button below Click Copy to copy the video's URL. Head on over to a YouTube video downloader website. We recommend using YT5s. Paste the URL into the middle bar and click Start. YT5s will convert the video into an MP3 file. Click Get link. After the video converts, click Download. Go back to Instagram on your desktop and sign in. Press the Plus symbol on the top bar and new window will appear. Select the video you want to upload by clicking Select from computer. Now, you'll be able to crop the video however you want. Once finished, click Next. You can then further edit the video or trim it down. Once done, click Next. Now you can add a description to the video, location, and people to post. When done, click Share. Upload a YouTube Video to Instagram App as a Post In this section, you will learn how to upload a YouTube video to Instagram on your mobile device. Tap the Share icon on the YouTube video you want to share. Tap Copy Link when the menu rises from the bottom. In a web browser, head to YT5s, paste the YouTube video link, and tap Start. Tap Get link, and after it converts the video, select Download. Next, open the Instagram app, tap the plus sign in the top right corner, and select Post. Select the video you want to upload and tap the blue arrow in the top right corner. In the following section, you can add filters or trim the video down. Once done, tap Next. In this final New Post section, you can write a caption for the video, tag people, add a location, and more. Once done, tap Share on the bottom. Upload a YouTube Video to Instagram App as a Story In this section, these steps will show you how to upload a YouTube video as an Instagram story. Tap the Plus symbol at the top of Instagram again, but this time, select Story. Select the video you want to post. Now you can add stickers, music, filters, and more to the video. Depending on how long the video is, you can tap the other story and edit that separately. Once you're done, tap Next in the bottom right corner and you're done. Copyright Concerns With Using YouTube Videos Uploading YouTube videos is a fairly straightforward endeavor and isn't very difficult to do. However, before you move forward, ensure you have permission to upload any copyrighted material. According to Instagram's Terms of Use and Community Guidelines, people can only post content that doesn't violate property rights. We also recommend that you stick to the YouTube downloader listed in this guide, as others may have a lot of annoying ads. FAQ How do I post a YouTube link on an Instagram story? First, start making the story as usual. Once you've chosen an image, select the Stickers icon at the top, and then choose the Link sticker. Set the destination and customize the text (optional), and then position the sticker where you want it on your story. When people see the story, they can tap the sticker to visit the URL. How do you put a YouTube link in an Instagram bio? You can include links in your Instagram bio, but they won't be clickable. Instead, go to your profile and click Edit Profile, and then enter the link in the Website field. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit