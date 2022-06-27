How to Post a YouTube Video on Instagram

What to Know Desktop: Copy video URL > go to downloader > download video > Instagram > upload video > edit > Share.

> upload video > edit > Mobile: Copy video URL > go to downloader > download video > Instagram > upload video > edit > Share.

> upload video > edit > Mobile (Stories): Copy video URL > go to downloader > download video > Instagram Stories > edit > Next.

This guide will show how you can upload YouTube videos onto your Instagram account as a post and as an IG Story.

How to Share a YouTube Video on Instagram (Desktop)

For this section, we used a personal YouTube video to demonstrate how to upload on Instagram as a post. Be aware that you can't upload to Stories via the browser version of Instagram.

Go to the YouTube video you want to download and click the Share button below Click Copy to copy the video's URL. Head on over to a YouTube video downloader website. We recommend using YT5s. Paste the URL into the middle bar and click Start. YT5s will convert the video into an MP3 file. Click Get link. After the video converts, click Download. Go back to Instagram on your desktop and sign in. Press the Plus symbol on the top bar and new window will appear. Select the video you want to upload by clicking Select from computer. Now, you'll be able to crop the video however you want. Once finished, click Next. You can then further edit the video or trim it down. Once done, click Next. Now you can add a description to the video, location, and people to post. When done, click Share.

Upload a YouTube Video to Instagram App as a Post

In this section, you will learn how to upload a YouTube video to Instagram on your mobile device.

Tap the Share icon on the YouTube video you want to share. Tap Copy Link when the menu rises from the bottom. In a web browser, head to YT5s, paste the YouTube video link, and tap Start. Tap Get link, and after it converts the video, select Download. Next, open the Instagram app, tap the plus sign in the top right corner, and select Post. Select the video you want to upload and tap the blue arrow in the top right corner. In the following section, you can add filters or trim the video down. Once done, tap Next. In this final New Post section, you can write a caption for the video, tag people, add a location, and more. Once done, tap Share on the bottom.

Upload a YouTube Video to Instagram App as a Story

In this section, these steps will show you how to upload a YouTube video as an Instagram story.

Tap the Plus symbol at the top of Instagram again, but this time, select Story. Select the video you want to post. Now you can add stickers, music, filters, and more to the video. Depending on how long the video is, you can tap the other story and edit that separately. Once you're done, tap Next in the bottom right corner and you're done.

Copyright Concerns With Using YouTube Videos

Uploading YouTube videos is a fairly straightforward endeavor and isn't very difficult to do. However, before you move forward, ensure you have permission to upload any copyrighted material.

According to Instagram's Terms of Use and Community Guidelines, people can only post content that doesn't violate property rights. We also recommend that you stick to the YouTube downloader listed in this guide, as others may have a lot of annoying ads.