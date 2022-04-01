How to Post to Multiple Groups on Facebook

What to Know If you are an admin of each group, use a third-party app like PostCron to post to multiple groups at once.

You have to an admin of every group if want to post the same messageto multiple Facebook groups. In this article we'll show you how to share a video to more than one group on Facebook using a third-party source, as well as the rules for doing so.

How Do I Post to Multiple Groups on Facebook?

To share a video to multiple groups at once on Facebook, you'll have to be the admin of every group you plan to forward the video to.

If you are not an admin in the group you plan to send the video to, you'll be in violation of Facebook's terms of service and could be banned.

If you are the admin of every group, you can use a tool such as PostCron to post to multiple groups at once. Here's how.

Open the app, create an account or sign in, then click on the green plus icon in the top right. Select Facebook. Select Facebook Group and add all the groups you want to post to at once (of which you are an admin). Now you'll need to add PostCron as an app on your group page. PostCron will give you a pop-up where you can select the group page, then go to Add App to be brought to the group page's settings. From the Group apps settings page, search for and select PostCron. Click on Add in the pop up. After doing this with every group you want to post to, go back to PostCron and select Scheduled Posts from the sidebar. In the top-right corner you'll see all your connected group pages. Click on them all to select them. Now in the Write your post text box, create the post you want to upload to all the groups. When you're done, click on Schedule or click the down arrow beside it to select Post Now. The post will be shared to every group you selected.

Can I Share to More Than One Group at a Time On Facebook?

This is possible to do by using third-party apps such as the one outlined above. However, you need to make sure you are only posting to groups you are an admin of. If you post to multiple groups at once that you don't admin, that would be in violation of Facebook's Terms of Service.

If you use a third-party app to do this, you could possibly get your account suspended. That's why it's important to be sure you're only mass-posting to groups of which you're an admin. In that case, feel free to post to as many of your groups as you want.

To share a post to groups you don't admin, you'll have to do it one at a time using the Share function on the post itself.