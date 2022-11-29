Portable North Pole Now Offers Gift Tags With a Personal Video From Santa

Portable North Pole adds Interactive Gift Tags to attach to your kids' presents for a video message from Santa Claus himself.

These days it's much easier to get in touch with Santa, and now even your gifts can get in on the action through Portable North Pole's new Interactive Gift Tags. "Families from all over the world will be able to enhance the gift-giving experience with the brand-new Interactive Gift Tag, making the holidays even more memorable," said UGroupMedia Inc. CEO, Alexandre Bérard, in the press release.

RichLegg / Getty Images

Once you've requested a personalized video message from Santa (much like with other PNP videos), you can print out your gift tag in your preferred style and attach it to your gift. When you're ready, scan the QR code on the tag to start watching your child's message. There's no limit to the number of tags you can create, either, so you could set one up as a more general delivery greeting or have a unique message for every gift.

Another new PNP addition is a Christmas Eve call directly from Santa's sleigh. The jolly old elf can speak to the whole family, or only the children (your choice), to let everyone know that he's en route to your home. And if you want to capture the moment, you can use PNP's Reaction Recorder.

Portable North Pole

PNP Interactive Gift Tags are available now for Magic Pass members (usually $16.99 per year, currently discounted to $12.99). Other Magic Pass features include HD video downloads, games, voice or video calls from Santa, live calls, and more. Just remember to log into the PNP website or download the PNP app for iOS, Android, or the Amazon App Store first.