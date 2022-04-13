News > Smart & Connected Life Polar’s New Pacer Watches Are All About Runners With built-in GPS, sleep tracking, performance tests, and more By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 13, 2022 11:27AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Sport watch and fitness tracker manufacturer Polar has revealed a pair of new timepieces that have been designed specifically with runners in mind. The Polar Pacer and Polar Pacer Pro are a duo of watches intended to function as either a gateway to running (the Pacer) or an experienced running enhancement (the Pacer Pro). Both devices are full of features and functions for runners, from route tracking and heart rate monitoring to performance tests and sleep tracking. Polar Starting with the Pacer, which Polar says is ideal for runners who are just starting out—or haven't started yet—you can expect all the running essentials. It can keep track of your pace, laps, and times, generate and track training targets, act as a controller for music apps on a connected smartphone, and send push notifications. It can also track and catalog your running performance, so you can see how you improve over time. All of which Polar says will work for up to 35 hours with GPS and heart rate monitoring enabled or up to 100 hours in power-save mode. Polar The Pacer Pro is much the same as the regular Pacer, except more. It sports a Memory in Pixel (MIP) display that's readable in direct sunlight, a faster CPU, a built-in barometer, and a lightweight (41g) design. The back of the watch is also flatter in order to sit closer to the wrist and offer more accurate heart rate monitoring. You can preorder the Polar Pacer now for $199.95 in white, black, teal, or purple, and it's expected to begin shipping in May. The Polar Pacer Pro, however, is in-stock now in gray, white, blue, and maroon for $299.95. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit