Surprise! Two Classic Pokémon Games Just Dropped for Switch Online

The Pokémon Company just surprise-dropped two classic titles for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Pokémon Stadium 2 and Pokémon Trading Card Game are now available to play after being teased during today’s Pokémon Presents live-streaming event. Pokémon Trading Card Game is available to all Nintendo Switch Online users, but you need one of those Expansion Pack memberships to play Pokémon Stadium 2.

Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Trading Card Game was initially released on the Game Boy Color way back in 2000 and is a digital recreation of the massively popular paper trading card game. The game includes 226 cards to trade, each featuring different Pokémon and move sets. You start with one of three card packs, collecting more as you defeat other trainers on your way to battling the Elite Four. The original game allowed for multiplayer games via the Game Boy link cable, but it doesn’t look like there’s an option for that here.

Pokémon Stadium 2 is a bona-fide N64 classic, also dating back to 2000. This title strips away all of the roleplaying and story elements from the franchise, leaving you just with the battles. You participate in battle after battle, beating gym leaders and winning championship cups. That’s the gist, but the meat of the game comes via online battles, which this version supports. There are also some mini-games for breaking up the monotony of forcing cute creatures to battle to the death for your amusement.

Today’s event also revealed a trailer for the forthcoming Switch sequel Detective Pikachu Returns and an announcement regarding future DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. A basic NSO subscription, required to play Pokémon Trading Card Game, costs $20 per year, and an Expansion Pack subscription, required to play Pokémon Stadium 2, costs $50 per year.