Pluto Adds Favorite Home Shopping Channels to Your Streaming TV Options

Courtesy of QVC and HSN

By Rob Rich

Published on December 2, 2022 11:58AM EST

Pluto TV gets its first live shopping channels as Quality Value Convenience (QVC) and the Home Shopping Network (HSN) join the platform.

If you've been using Pluto TV for free and on-demand movies and TV shows but have been holding out for interactive shopping experiences, you're in luck. The streaming platform has added both QVC and HSN to its lineup of channels—both with their own assortment of shows and events to watch or even participate in.

Between the two shopping channels, you're looking at an alleged 40 hours or so of programming every day. That includes big-name products, unique presenters, recognizable celebrities, and "influencers" to boot. Two noted specifics include HSN's "Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic" and QVC's "In the Kitchen with David." Other original programs (and shopping opportunities) are also a part of their respective lineups.

"With QVC and HSN in the lineup, Pluto TV viewers can now enjoy two distinct livestream shopping experiences," said SVP of Platform Strategy, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail Group, David Apostolico, in the press release, "each with its own celebrities, product collections and storytelling style."

Both QVC and HSN are available to stream on Pluto TV now, though only for subscribers in the U.S. But it's free to join if you're in the U.S. and want to check either channel (or Pluto TV in general) out.