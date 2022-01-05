PlayStation Mobile Controller: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

A Sony patent reveals that the company could be developing a mobile gaming device. Rather than operating like their most recent handheld, the PlayStation Vita—a fully self-contained console—this appears to be a controller that leverages the user's smartphone for gameplay.



When Will the PlayStation Mobile Controller Be Released?

The patent was first reported by Video Games Chronicle in late November 2021. You can check out the Sony patent here.

The source doesn't have any details on a release date because all that's included in the patent are drawings and lots of text about how it works, like that it has a "left side grip portion and a right side grip portion gripped by the left and right hands of the user, and a direction button and an operation button arranged on the front surface of the controller."

One clue Sony is interested in mobile gaming is what Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said during a 2021 corporate strategy meeting:

Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms. PlayStation has a huge catalog of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned.



Patents don't always pan out, so there's no good way to estimate a release date without some leaks or official word from Sony. We'll give it several months for now—late 2022—but expect that timeline to move as we inch closer.



PlayStation Mobile Controller Price Rumors

We expect this to sit somewhere between $80 to $120.

Since it sounds like a device that will simply function as a controller attached to your own phone, the price can be significantly shaved down when compared to other handhelds that include the actual console portion.

The idea of a mobile controller that hooks up to your phone isn't new, so we can look at similar products and assume that Sony's version might cost around $100. The Razer Kishi and Backbone One are around that price point.

There's little reason to believe that it'll be much more than that. The Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch OLED are decent comparisons since they also work as handheld gaming devices. But they have more powerful, on-device functionality and are only a few hundred dollars more than those controller-only devices.



Pre-Order Information

Without a clear release date, there's no way to know when pre-orders for the PlayStation mobile controller will commence.

We'll keep an eye out for announcements from Sony, and update this page as we learn more.



PlayStation Mobile Controller Features

The most likely reason Sony is developing this is to introduce another method for users to access Remote Play, which is their cloud-based gaming mechanism where you can stream PlayStation games to your phone and other devices.

PS Remote Play is already available on Android and iOS devices, and you can use PlayStation controllers with it. What this new Sony patent presumes to do is provide a compact controller that you can easily tuck away in a bag and pull out and attach to your phone to game anywhere.

While Bluetooth is the current way Remote Play works with DUALSHOCK or DualSense controllers, this new method might involve a physical connection for smoother playback. Plus, since there's a built-in holder for your phone, you don't have to find a good place to prop up the screen.



PlayStation Mobile Controller Specs and Hardware

Right now we only have the patent to vaguely understand how it works. One part says the controllers have a shaft portion that can be tilted by the user, and that it can detect the tilting direction and amount of tilt.

This might mean it'll be suitable as a gesture-based controller for games which would benefit from a gyroscope, such as racing games.

We'll know more about the hardware if and when other details emerge.



The Latest News About the PlayStation Mobile Controller

