How to Play YouTube Videos on Alexa Devices Once you pair with Bluetooth, it's as simple as pressing play Published on June 20, 2022 What to Know Start by telling your Alexa device to Pair Bluetooth.Once your Echo is in pairing mode, connect to it with your device of choice.When connected, use your connected device to play a YouTube video. This article explains how to play the audio from YouTube videos on Echo devices. As a note, Echo devices are Alexa devices. Alexa is the name of the virtual assistant, while Echo is the name of the actual Alexa device. How to Play YouTube Videos on Echo Devices Before you begin, make sure you've got your Echo device set up, and make sure you've access to a Bluetooth-enabled device, like a phone, tablet, or computer, which will connect to your Echo. Begin by saying to your Alexa device "Pair Bluetooth." This will put your Echo device into pairing mode, readying it to connect to a phone, tablet, or computer. On your Bluetooth-enabled device, navigate to your connected devices page and choose to connect to your Echo device, which should appear in your list of available devices. On Android, go to Settings > Connected devices > Pair new device.On iOS, go to Settings > Bluetooth > Other devices.On Windows, go to Settings > Devices > Add Bluetooth or other device.On Mac, go to Apple menu > System Preferences > Bluetooth > Connect. Once your two devices have been paired together over Bluetooth, you're ready to start playing YouTube content on Echo. On the device you paired with your Echo, open up YouTube, select a video, hit play, and you should hear your video playing on your Echo. While all the above steps work with the Echo Show (Amazon's Alexa device with a touchscreen), with the Show you can also use Amazon's included web browser Silk to simply open YouTube and play whatever video you'd like. To control your video's playback on Echo, simply pause, play, or skip around on your connected device and your Echo will respond. If using Show's web browser, onscreen playback controls will be available in the browser window like normal. FAQ How do I play YouTube Music on Alexa? The same process above will also work with YouTube Music and other branches of the service. Pair a device to an Echo via Bluetooth, and then play YouTube through it to use the Echo (with Alexa) as a speaker and controller. How do I block YouTube on Alexa? One simple way to block YouTube on Alexa is by restricting it on the device you've paired with the Echo speaker. Features like iOS/macOS' Screen Time let you restrict sites and apps. Depending on your platform, the parental-control options will differ.