How to Play YouTube Videos on Alexa Devices

What to Know Start by telling your Alexa device to Pair Bluetooth .

. Once your Echo is in pairing mode, connect to it with your device of choice.

When connected, use your connected device to play a YouTube video.

This article explains how to play the audio from YouTube videos on Echo devices. As a note, Echo devices are Alexa devices. Alexa is the name of the virtual assistant, while Echo is the name of the actual Alexa device.

How to Play YouTube Videos on Echo Devices

Before you begin, make sure you've got your Echo device set up, and make sure you've access to a Bluetooth-enabled device, like a phone, tablet, or computer, which will connect to your Echo.

Begin by saying to your Alexa device "Pair Bluetooth." This will put your Echo device into pairing mode, readying it to connect to a phone, tablet, or computer. On your Bluetooth-enabled device, navigate to your connected devices page and choose to connect to your Echo device, which should appear in your list of available devices. On Android, go to Settings > Connected devices > Pair new device .

> > . On iOS, go to Settings > Bluetooth > Other devices .

> > . On Windows, go to Settings > Devices > Add Bluetooth or other device .

> > . On Mac, go to Apple menu > System Preferences > Bluetooth > Connect. Once your two devices have been paired together over Bluetooth, you're ready to start playing YouTube content on Echo. On the device you paired with your Echo, open up YouTube, select a video, hit play, and you should hear your video playing on your Echo. While all the above steps work with the Echo Show (Amazon's Alexa device with a touchscreen), with the Show you can also use Amazon's included web browser Silk to simply open YouTube and play whatever video you'd like. To control your video's playback on Echo, simply pause, play, or skip around on your connected device and your Echo will respond. If using Show's web browser, onscreen playback controls will be available in the browser window like normal.