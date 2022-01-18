What to Know Install Windows with Bootcamp for the best experience.

You can play a lot of games on Mac through Steam.

Use PlayOnMac or another Wine-based option to easily install and play Windows games on Mac.

This article explains how to play Windows games on a Mac, including how to find Mac-friendly games in your steam Steam library and how to play Windows-only Steam games on a Mac without Bootcamp.

Can I Play a Windows Game on My Mac?

You can play most Windows games on your Mac, but it’s more complicated than just installing your favorite game and running it. If your Mac supports it, the best way to play Windows games on a Mac is to use Bootcamp to install Windows on your Mac. That will let you choose between macOS and Windows each time you turn your Mac on, and you’ll be able to play any Windows game you like with the best possible performance.

If you don’t want to install Windows on your Mac, or your Mac doesn’t support it, there are a few other options that you can explore.

How Can I Play Windows Games on My Mac?

Here are the best ways to play Windows games on your Mac:

Bootcamp : This is the best option, as it lets you install Windows on your Mac. This option provides the best performance and compatibility, and it also lets you run non-game Windows applications.

: This is the best option, as it lets you install Windows on your Mac. This option provides the best performance and compatibility, and it also lets you run non-game Windows applications. Mac versions : A lot of Windows games have Mac versions. You may need to buy the Mac version separately from the Windows version, or buying the Windows version may have also given you access to the Mac version. If you use Steam, many game purchases provide access to both Windows and Mac versions of games.

: A lot of Windows games have Mac versions. You may need to buy the Mac version separately from the Windows version, or buying the Windows version may have also given you access to the Mac version. If you use Steam, many game purchases provide access to both Windows and Mac versions of games. Wine : If you want to play a game without a Mac version, you can run it through Wine. The catch is some games don’t work with Wine, and others don’t run very well.

: If you want to play a game without a Mac version, you can run it through Wine. The catch is some games don’t work with Wine, and others don’t run very well. Stream: Services like Luna and Stadia allow you to stream and play a variety of Windows games on your Mac without needing to install the individual games.

How Do You Play Windows Games on Mac With Bootcamp?

To play Windows games on a Mac with Bootcamp, you need to use Bootcamp to install Windows on your Mac. You can then use Bootcamp to launch Windows instead of macOS whenever you start up your Mac. This is a full installation of Windows, so it functions just like any other Windows computer. You can download and install any Windows game you want through services like Steam and Epic Games Store, directly from the Windows store, or any other source.

Bootcamp lets you choose between macOS and Windows each time you boot. To play your Windows games, you’ll have to boot into Windows. To use your Mac apps, you’ll need to restart and boot into macOS. The newest Mac with M1 processors no longer support Bootcamp.

How Do I Play Steam Games on My Mac?

When you buy a game on Steam, you typically get access to every available version. That means if a game has Windows, Mac, and Linux versions, you get access to all of them. There are a few exceptions, but most games work this way.

To find new Mac-friendly games on Steam, click Store > Categories > macOS.

Here’s how to find previously purchased Steam games you can play on a Mac:



Open Steam on your Mac, and click Library. Click the Apple icon. All of your Mac-friendly games will appear in the left column. Click the game you want to play, and click Install. Click Next. Click Finish. When your game is done installing, click Play.

How Can I Play Windows Steam Games and Other Windows Games on My Mac Without BootCamp?

Some games just don’t have Mac versions, but you can still play a lot of them. The best way is to use Bootcamp, because that ensures there will be no compatibility or performance issues. If Bootcamp isn’t an option, you can use Wine to install the Windows version of the game you want to play. You can also use Wine to install a service like Steam to play Windows-only games you own through that service.

Wine is a compatibility layer which lets you run Windows applications on your Mac without actually installing Windows. Wine can be set up manually, but it’s easier to use a wine-based compatibility layer like PlayOnMac or CrossOver that does all the work for you.

Here’s how to play a Windows game or the Windows version of Steam on your Mac using PlayOnMac:



Navigate to the PlayOnMac website, and click the Download button that corresponds to your version of macOS. Save the file to your hard drive, and double click the PlayOnMac_X.XX.dmg file once it has finished downloading. Drag and drop PlayOnMac to Applications. Double click PlayOnMac in your Applications, and select Open if macOS shows a security message. Click Install a Program. Search for the game you want to install, and select it from the list. Want to play your Windows-only Steam games? Search for Steam in this step, then install and play your Windows Steam games through the PlayOnMac installation of Steam. Click Next, and follow the on-screen instructions until your game installer appears. Click Next when the installer for your game appears, and then follow any on-screen instructions provided by the installer. When the installer is done, deselect the Run box if one is present, and close the installer. Don't let the installer attempt to run the game. To launch your game, double click it in PlayOnMac, or select it and click Run.

If you see a black screen in Steam when using PlayOnMac, click Steam in PlayOnMac, click the gear icon, and type wine steam.exe -no-browser +open steam://open/minigameslist into the arguments field. The next time you launch Steam through PlayOnMac, it will open your library and allow you to install and play your Windows games.

How to Stream Windows Games on a Mac

Game streaming services let you stream games from the cloud, and most of them work on Mac even if the game itself only works on Windows. Some of these services let your purchase games, others let you stream games you own through platforms like Steam, and some use a subscription model which` gives you access to a library of games.

Here are some of the options for streaming Windows games on a Mac: