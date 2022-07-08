How to Play SiriusXM On Alexa

What to Know In the Alexa app, navigate to Options > Settings > Music .

> > . Select and enable the SiriusXM Alexa Skill .

. Sign in to your SiriusXM account, and you're ready to start listening.



This article explains how you can use SiriusXM on Alexa devices like the Amazon Echo. SiriusXM is not a free service, and you will have to have an account (with a subscription) to actually use it on Alexa.

How to Listen to SiriusXM on an Amazon Echo

Luckily, streaming SiriusXM on an Alexa device is easy, and you'll only have to connect your SiriusXM account to your Alexa (via an Alexa Skill) before you can start asking your Alexa to play stuff from SiriusXM like you would with any other music streaming service.

In the Alexa app, select Options. Choose Settings. Within Settings, head over to the Music & Podcasts tab. Here, you'll see a list of music services. Search for SiriusXM from the list. Enable the SiriusXM Skill, and sign into your SiriusXM account to connect SiriusXM and Alexa. Once the skill has been enabled and you've signed into your SiriusXM account, your account will be connected. You can now simply tell your Alexa device to play something from Sirius. While each service has its own style of voice commands, check out this list of basic music service commands to see what kind of content you can tell Alexa to do with SiriusXM. However, if you don't want to use voice commands to control Sirius on Alexa, you can use the Alexa app.

SiriusXM Amazon Alexa Tips and Tricks

When using SiriusXM and Alexa, remember that you can check out song titles, album covers, and lyrics (when offered) on the Alexa app when something's playing, or if you've got an Echo Show, you can see this information onscreen.

When playing music with SiriusXM, you can not only adjust the volume but play with the Alexa Equalizer, too. This is a great way to make whatever you're listening to sound more to your liking by increasing the bass, tweaking the treble, and all that EQ goodness.

Last, if you use a variety of music streaming services with Alexa, when you tell Alexa to play something it will rely on your Default Music Service unless otherwise specified, so you'll want to change SiriusXM to be your default music service if that's what you plan on using regularly.