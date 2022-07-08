Smart & Connected Life > Smart Home How to Play SiriusXM On Alexa Once you enable the SiriusXM Alexa Skill you should be all set By Ruben Circelli Ruben Circelli Editor University of Massachusetts, Boston Ruben Circelli has been a freelance technology writer and editor since 2014. His work has appeared on dozens of sites, including Komando.com, Twinfinite, and TheGamer. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 8, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart Home Amazon Smart Home: Alexa & Amazon Echo Your Best Year Ever: College Tech Tips Appliances & Lighting Google What to Know In the Alexa app, navigate to Options > Settings > Music.Select and enable the SiriusXM Alexa Skill.Sign in to your SiriusXM account, and you're ready to start listening. This article explains how you can use SiriusXM on Alexa devices like the Amazon Echo. SiriusXM is not a free service, and you will have to have an account (with a subscription) to actually use it on Alexa. How to Listen to SiriusXM on an Amazon Echo Luckily, streaming SiriusXM on an Alexa device is easy, and you'll only have to connect your SiriusXM account to your Alexa (via an Alexa Skill) before you can start asking your Alexa to play stuff from SiriusXM like you would with any other music streaming service. In the Alexa app, select Options. Choose Settings. Within Settings, head over to the Music & Podcasts tab. Here, you'll see a list of music services. Search for SiriusXM from the list. Enable the SiriusXM Skill, and sign into your SiriusXM account to connect SiriusXM and Alexa. Once the skill has been enabled and you've signed into your SiriusXM account, your account will be connected. You can now simply tell your Alexa device to play something from Sirius. While each service has its own style of voice commands, check out this list of basic music service commands to see what kind of content you can tell Alexa to do with SiriusXM. However, if you don't want to use voice commands to control Sirius on Alexa, you can use the Alexa app. SiriusXM Amazon Alexa Tips and Tricks When using SiriusXM and Alexa, remember that you can check out song titles, album covers, and lyrics (when offered) on the Alexa app when something's playing, or if you've got an Echo Show, you can see this information onscreen. When playing music with SiriusXM, you can not only adjust the volume but play with the Alexa Equalizer, too. This is a great way to make whatever you're listening to sound more to your liking by increasing the bass, tweaking the treble, and all that EQ goodness. Last, if you use a variety of music streaming services with Alexa, when you tell Alexa to play something it will rely on your Default Music Service unless otherwise specified, so you'll want to change SiriusXM to be your default music service if that's what you plan on using regularly. FAQ Why won't Alexa play my SiriusXM? Check your Wi-Fi connection, then disable and re-enable the SiriusXM Alexa skill. If you're having trouble with multiple skills, try resetting your Alexa device. How do I connect Alexa to a Bluetooth speaker? To connect Alexa to a Bluetooth speaker, in the Amazon Alexa app, go to Devices > Add Device. Put your Bluetooth speaker into pairing mode, tap Bluetooth Speaker in the Alexa app, then choose the speaker from the list. How do I listen to SiriusXM radio online? You can listen to SiriusXM radio online by going to SiriusXM.com. Go to Manage My Account > Sign In > Register Now and enter your information. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit