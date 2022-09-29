What to Know Universal menu in VR: Select People , move cursor over a friend , select Party . Wait for friend to join.

This article explains how to play multiplayer on a Meta (Oculus) Quest 2.

How to Play Multiplayer Games on a Meta (Oculus) Quest 2

There are two ways to play multiplayer games on a Meta Quest 2. The easiest way is to start up any game that supports multiplayer and includes a matchmaking feature and then start the multiplayer mode. For example, you can launch Horizon Worlds, Rec Room, VR Chat, and many others, and jump right into a co-op or competitive multiplayer game with strangers.

If you prefer to play with friends, your Quest 2 lets you party with up to seven of your friends at a time to chat, hang out, and play games. Your Quest needs to be updated to access this feature, so make sure to check for updates before you try. You also need an internet connection, so make sure your Quest is connected to Wi-Fi and that there isn’t too much interference.



These instructions work for local multiplayer, but all of the players still need to be connected to the internet and be logged into their headsets using their own Meta accounts.

Here’s how to play multiplayer games with friends on a Meta Quest 2:

Press the Oculus button on your right controller to open the universal menu. Select the People icon. Move your cursor over a friend’s card. Select Party. Once your friend is in the party, select Choose App. You can start chatting immediately and don’t have to play a game if you don’t want to. You can also invite other people at this time. Locate the Watch or play with your party section, and select a game or app to play together. The watch or play with your party section highlights games everyone in the group has access to, which makes it easier to find something you can all play. The game will launch, and your friends will join you.

How to Manage Your Party

Once you’re in a party, you can block people if they’re causing trouble, mute yourself, switch from party to app chat, and more.

Here’s how to manage your Quest 2 party:



Press the Oculus button on your controller to open the universal menu. If you're in a party, you'll see party controls at the bottom of the menu. You can do this even when you’re in a game. To leave the party, select the red phone icon. To mute yourself, select the microphone icon. To switch to app chat, select the App icon. If you select this, you’ll be able to communicate with people in the same game as you who aren’t in your party. Select the green phone button to manage your party. To manage a party member, select the menu icon (three dots) on their card. View Profile lets you see the person’s profile, while Block and Report are useful if the person is causing problems. Click the gear icon to manage who can join the party. If you want to open up the party to all of your friends, select the toggle then select Done. If the toggle is gray, nobody will be able to join your party unless you invite them.

How to Find People You Played With on Quest 2

A lot of Quest 2 games let you play with strangers. If you had a good time, you may want to invite them to your party to keep playing, or even follow them to play again in the future. To do this, you’ll need to access the Recently Met section of the social menu.

Here’s how to find people you played with on Quest 2:



Open the People menu, and select Recently Met. Move your cursor over the person’s card. Select Follow. The person will now appear in your follow list and will have the opportunity to follow you back.

How to Invite Friends to a Quest 2 Multiplayer Session

If your friends aren’t all online, or you’re trying to set up a virtual reality (VR) gaming session and you aren’t yet in VR, you can create invite links through the Meta app that you originally used to set up your Quest 2. Anyone can use the link to join your VR party, so only share it with people you want to play with.

Here’s how to send your friends a Quest 2 multiplayer invite link:



Tap Menu in the Oculus app. Tap Invite Links. Tap Create an Invite Link. Tap Select an App. Tap a multiplayer app, i.e. VR Chat. If prompted, tap Destination. Depending on the app, you may be prompted to select a destination as well. This will be the game mode or part of the game your friends join you in. Tap Create Link. Tap Share. Select a sharing method, or tap Copy and send the link to your friends via whatever method you like.