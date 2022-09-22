Play More Than Just Piano With Casio’s New Trio of High Tech Keyboards

Casio has just unveiled a new line of digital pianos with plenty of high-tech features that transcend the world of musical instruments.

After teasing these pianos early this month, the company is finally opening preorders for the Casio Privia PX-S5000, the PX-S6000, and the PX-S7000. The two higher-tiered pianos include 32-watt four-way speaker systems that promise to fill the room with spacious audio and mimic the sound and feeling of playing an actual piano.

Casio

These speakers are also Bluetooth-compatible, allowing you to use them to play music from any connected device. This is useful for leisure, sure, but also for providing accompaniment as you practice.

Each boasts touch-sensor controls for making adjustments, a backlit LED display, and integration with a smartphone app aimed at beginning players. This app is a digital teacher of sorts, allowing access to accompaniment, tutorials, scores, and more.

What’s the difference between the three? The speaker systems of the PX-S6000 and PX-S7000 are more robust, for one, and the PX-S7000 ships with a stand and foot pedal to make it a centerpiece in any living area. Also, these pianos play more than just, well, piano. Each can access many sounds and instruments, with the PX-S7000 allowing for over 400 unique instrument types.

They are also quite durable, sturdy, and easy on the eyes, with availability in multiple colors like black, white, and mustard yellow.

The price tag on these digital pianos matches the advancements Casio has made with the machines. The PX-S5000 is $1,200, the PX-S6000 is $1,800, and the PX-S7000 is $2,500, though you will pay an extra couple hundred bucks for the mustard-colored version.

All models are available for preorder now and will be available in late October to early November, depending on the model and color.

Correction 9/22/2023: Updated paragraphs two and five to reflect accurate information about the pianos' features.