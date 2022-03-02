How to Plant Seeds in Minecraft

Crop Seed Where to Find Special Requirements Beetroots Beetroot Seeds Mineshafts, Ice Plains N/A Cactus Cactus Deserts Requires a Flower Pot Carrots Carrots Villages, Outposts, Shipwreck N/A Cocoa Pods Cocoa Pods Jungle Trees N/A Flowers Flowers Everywhere Can only be transferred from one block to another Melons Melon Seeds Jungles N/A Mushrooms Mushrooms Swamps, Caves Only grows in darkness unless planted on Mycelium or Padzol blocks Netherwart Netherwart Nether Fortress N/A Potatoes Potatoes Villages, Outposts, Shipwreck N/A Pumpkin Pumpkin Seeds Everywhere N/A Sapling Sapling Seeds Trees N/A Wheat Seeds Everywhere N/A Sugar Cane Sugar Cane Rivers Only grows near water Trees 4 Saplings Everywhere Place four Saplings next to each other in a square with no adjacent blocks Vines Vines Anywhere Must be harvested with Shears

What Kind of Dirt Do You Use to Plant Seeds in Minecraft?

Any type of grass or dirt (other than sand) can be tilled and transformed into soil with a Hoe. All crops will grow on tilled soil, but some plants can be grown on other types of blocks. If you don't plant anything in your soil, it will eventually turn back into regular dirt unless it's next to a water block.

Saplings, Mushrooms, and Sugar Cane will grow on any block, but Sugar Cane will only grow near water. Most crops don't require water, but they will grow faster if they are close to a water source.

How to Make Plants Grow Faster in Minecraft

To speed up the growing process, add a fertilizer such as Carbonated Water, Fish Emulsion, Bone Meal, or Super Fertilizer. To make Super Fertilizer, combine Ammonia and Phosphorus on a Lab Table. The Lab Table is only available in Education Edition mode, which you can enable in your World settings.

Plants grow fastest in warm biomes with lots of light and water. To irrigate your soil, dig a ditch along the side of your crops and fill it with Water Bucket. It will start to turn a darker color, indicating that your crops are watered.



Water blocks irrigate all surrounding blocks, so you can dig a hole one block deep, fill it with water, then plant seeds all around it.

How Do You Start a Garden in Minecraft?

Here's how to start a simple garden that automatically produces crops:

Find a clear area of flat land and build a wall around it to keep out enemies. Place Wood blocks on the ground, then put Fence blocks on top.

Dig trenches and fill them with water. Till the soil and add your seeds. Wait 10-30 minutes, then come back to harvest your crops.

Why Can't I Plant My Seeds in Minecraft?

Your crops need the proper soil and adequate light. Ensure the soil is tilled, and always plant in well-lit areas (unless you're planting mushrooms). If you're playing in Creative Mode, you will be unable to harvest crops, but it doesn't matter since you can summon any item you need.