Pixel Phones Are Getting Crash Detection and More

Google has announced a significant feature drop coming to Pixel phones, featuring several additions like car crash detection, accessing Snapchat from the lock screen, and more.

According to Google's The Keyword blog, Crash detection and many other new features are headed to various Pixel phones via a series of new updates. The updates have already begun rolling out for older Pixel devices, with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro rollout planned to begin next week.

Google

All Pixel 3 phones and newer will be able to use car crash detection in the Personal Safety app. This will enable the app to help detect if you've been in an accident, check in with you, then call for help and share your details if there's no response.

Next on the list is using Quick Tap to access Snapchat directly from the lock screen, which is available for the Pixel 4a with 5G and newer. Also included is the beta for Conversation Mode, which uses machine learning to filter out background noise in loud environments for clearer conversations.

As for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it's the same list of features and then some. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be able to use a digital car key, which lets compatible BMW owners unlock and start their car by tapping their phone in the right spots. Additionally, the Pixel 6 Pro is getting access to ultra-wideband, which will let Nearby Share send and receive files to and from other ultra-wideband devices more quickly.

Photo from Amazon

The new Pixel feature drop has started rolling out for the Pixel 3a through the Pixel 5a and will continue over the next few weeks. The rollout for the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro updates will begin sometime next week.