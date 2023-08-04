Pixel FX’s Morph 4K Upscaler Can Make Your Retro Console Look Way Better

Why This Matters This upscaler will let retro game fans play Golden Eye on the big TV in the living room instead of that dusty CRT in the basement.

Retro gamers, rejoice: a promising new 4K upscaler is on its way.

Upscalers, for the uninitiated, allow you to convert a lower-resolution signal into a higher-resolution output with minimal artifacting and blur. If you’ve ever tried to connect your beloved Nintendo 64 to a shiny new OLED TV to play The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and thought, “Man, this game looks way worse than I remember,” an upscaler can help.



A set of DualShock, NES and SNES controllers. Mis Tesoros

In the case of the newly announced Morph 4K, creator Pixel FX claims its device can convert signals from older consoles to ultra-crisp 4K with minimal input lag and support for modern display technologies like HDR and black frame insertion. The device also features end-to-end 4:4:4 color support. The Morph 4K can even emulate CRT scanlines for a more authentic retro experience on modern screens.

Pixel FX will offer two different versions of the Morph 4K. The base model features HDMI connectivity only and will cost $400 following a $350 early bird promotion. It is primarily designed for upscaling games from 7th generation consoles like the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, though you could also use it to make your Nintendo Switch games look better on a 4K display. Meanwhile, the $500 Morph 4K + Analog with a customizable set of inputs allows for backward compatibility with older consoles like the PlayStation 2, GameCube, and earlier.

The Morph 4K is a highly customizable upscale. Pixel FX

To that point, customization is a big part of the appeal of the Morph 4K. For example, you can upgrade the base model after purchase to add the necessary hardware for analog support. Additionally, Pixel FX will offer different color enclosures, including a few transparent options for color-matching the device with a ‘Funtastic’ N64, for example. The company expects both models to go on sale before the end of the year.

The announcement of the Morph 4K comes at a time when the preservation of video gaming history is more important than ever. A recent study from the Video Game History Foundation found that 87 percent of classic games are out of print, making it difficult, if not impossible, for many people to experience some of the medium’s most important landmarks.