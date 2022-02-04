News > Phones Pixel 6 Magic Eraser Reportedly Crashing Photos App Multiple user reports indicate it could be an update issue By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 4, 2022 12:21PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More The Google Pixel 6’s Magic Eraser feature, which lets you remove people or objects from photos, looks to have received a system-breaking bug in the latest Google Photos app update. A multitude of Pixel 6 users across various social media platforms, including Reddit and Twitter, have reported that accessing Magic Eraser causes the Google Photos app to crash, as reported by The Verge and other outlets. Vanja Matijevic The issue relates to Google Photos version 5.76.0.4125427310 and, as of this writing, there doesn’t seem to be an actual fix. Google’s customer service apparatus has responded to user complaints and directed impacted users to follow troubleshooting steps on this support page. However, many users on social media stated that following the suggested steps did not alleviate the problem. This could indicate that a software update will be incoming to fix the problem. In the meantime, experts suggest Magic Eraser users should probably disable automatic updates on the Google Photos app. The Magic Eraser is a nifty piece of tech that has been heavily marketed throughout Pixel 6 promotional materials and advertisements, but it has not been without its share of problems. In November 2021, a software update deleted the Magic Eraser from Pixel 6 phones, though it wasn’t long before Google issued a fix. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit