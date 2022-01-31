Pinterest to Launch Augmented Reality Previews for Furniture

Pinterest will launch a new Try On for Home Decor feature to its mobile app that allows you to view furniture in your home via augmented reality (AR).

The purpose of the feature is to see what various types of home decor will look like in your home before purchasing them. Pinterest is working alongside American retailers like West Elm and Wayfair to make this AR preview capability possible.

Pinterest

The feature utilizes Pinterest Lens, a technology that normally scans objects and shows you items with similar styles and designs on the app. For this new feature, you will find a button on select product listings that displays the AR preview.

From there, you can drop the AR furniture down in your home and view it from different angles to see how it will look in your room. According to Pinterest, over 80,000 pieces of furniture will have a preview via “shoppable Pins” at launch, so not every single item on the platform will have this capability.

Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Try On for Home Decor is currently making its way to users in the United States on iOS and Android, with plans to expand this feature globally. It's also unknown if Pinterest has plans to expand Try On to other categories on the platform.

This isn't the first time Pinterest has dabbled in augmented reality. In early 2020, the platform implemented Try On for Beauty, which lets people try out different kinds of makeup through the same augmented reality tech.