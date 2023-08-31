Smart & Connected Life > Smart Watches & Wearables How to Ping Your iPhone From Your Apple Watch The watch's Control Center has a one-tap button to have your iPhone make a pinging sound By Sam Costello Sam Costello Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 31, 2023 Smart Watches & Wearables Eco Tech Electric Vehicles Working From Home Headphones & Ear Buds Smart Home Smart Watches & Wearables Travel Tech Connected Car Tech iPods & MP3 Players What to Know Ping iPhone from Apple Watch: Control Center on watch > tap the phone icon to play sound on paired iPhone.Ping iPhone from Apple Watch: Control Center > Tap and hold the phone icon to play sound and trigger flash. A misplaced iPhone is just a tap away if you've paired it with an Apple Watch. This article explains how to trigger a sound on your iPhone from an Apple Watch and any steps you might need to take if that's not working properly. How to Find an iPhone With an Apple Watch The ability to ping a lost or misplaced iPhone from Apple Watch depends on one very important factor: proximity. This feature only works if your iPhone and Apple Watch are within Bluetooth range (generally a few dozen yards) or are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If you lost your iPhone somewhere other than you are right now, the tip at the end of this article can help. But, if you think your iPhone is close by, use these instructions to ping it from your Apple Watch: From your Apple Watch face, swipe up to open Control Center. To ping your iPhone so it plays a sound, tap the phone icon. To ping your iPhone so it plays a sound and lights up the camera flash, tap and hold the phone icon. The reverse process also works if you've lost your Apple Watch but have your iPhone. You can ping your Apple Watch from your iPhone. Why Can't I Ping My Phone? If you're tapping the ping iPhone button from your Apple Watch, but nothing is happening, there are a couple of possible explanations: iPhone Is Out of Range. As mentioned, this only works if your iPhone and Apple Watch are close enough to each other to be connected via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. If your phone is miles away from your Watch, you won't be able to ping it. Airplane Mode Is Enabled on the Phone. Pinging an iPhone only works if the iPhone's networking features—Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, etc.—are enabled. When an iPhone is in Airplane Mode, those features are disabled, so you won't be able to ping it. If your iPhone is lost and you don't have an Apple Watch, or if your Apple Watch and iPhone aren't in Bluetooth range or connected to the same Wi-Fi network, don't worry. You can use Find My to find a lost iPhone from any iPhone, iPad, or web browser. How to Connect AirPods to Apple Watch Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit