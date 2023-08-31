How to Ping Your iPhone From Your Apple Watch

What to Know Ping iPhone from Apple Watch: Control Center on watch > tap the phone icon to play sound on paired iPhone.

A misplaced iPhone is just a tap away if you've paired it with an Apple Watch. This article explains how to trigger a sound on your iPhone from an Apple Watch and any steps you might need to take if that's not working properly.

How to Find an iPhone With an Apple Watch

The ability to ping a lost or misplaced iPhone from Apple Watch depends on one very important factor: proximity. This feature only works if your iPhone and Apple Watch are within Bluetooth range (generally a few dozen yards) or are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

If you lost your iPhone somewhere other than you are right now, the tip at the end of this article can help. But, if you think your iPhone is close by, use these instructions to ping it from your Apple Watch:



From your Apple Watch face, swipe up to open Control Center. To ping your iPhone so it plays a sound, tap the phone icon. To ping your iPhone so it plays a sound and lights up the camera flash, tap and hold the phone icon.

The reverse process also works if you've lost your Apple Watch but have your iPhone. You can ping your Apple Watch from your iPhone.

Why Can't I Ping My Phone?

If you're tapping the ping iPhone button from your Apple Watch, but nothing is happening, there are a couple of possible explanations:

iPhone Is Out of Range. As mentioned, this only works if your iPhone and Apple Watch are close enough to each other to be connected via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. If your phone is miles away from your Watch, you won't be able to ping it.

As mentioned, this only works if your iPhone and Apple Watch are close enough to each other to be connected via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. If your phone is miles away from your Watch, you won't be able to ping it. Airplane Mode Is Enabled on the Phone. Pinging an iPhone only works if the iPhone's networking features—Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, etc.—are enabled. When an iPhone is in Airplane Mode, those features are disabled, so you won't be able to ping it.