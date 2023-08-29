How to Ping Your Apple Watch With Your iPhone

What to Know Use iPhone's Control Center Settings > Control Center > + next to Ping My Watch > open Control Center > Ping My Watch.

This article explains how to ping a misplaced Apple Watch from an iPhone using an option in the Control Center and the Find My app.

This article applies to iOS and iPadOS 17 and newer.

How to Ping Apple Watch from iPhone Using Control Center

If you've lost your Apple Watch in your home or office, you can find it using the Ping My Watch feature of Control Center. The Apple Watch has to be nearby because this option only works if your iPhone and Watch are in Bluetooth range (a few dozen feet) or are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Skip to the next section if they are not.

To add Ping My Watch to Control Center, start by tapping Settings. Tap Control Center. Scroll to the More Controls section and tap the + next to Ping My Watch. Ping My Watch is added to the Included Controls section. Open Control Center (swipe up down from the top right corner of the screen) and tap the Watch icon. Your Apple Watch will play a sound so you can find it.

How to Ping Apple Watch from iPhone Using Find My

If your Apple Watch isn't in Bluetooth range of your iPhone or isn't connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your phone, don't worry. You can use the Find My app to ping your Watch (you can also use the Find My features of iCloud via any web browser on any device).

You'll need to have connected your Apple Watch to Find My, but you likely did that when you set up the Apple Watch. As long as you did that, follow these steps:

In the Find My app that comes pre-installed on your iPhone, tap your Apple Watch. Tap Play Sound. The sound will keep playing until you find your Watch. When you find the Watch, tap Dismiss to stop playing the sound.