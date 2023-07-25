Why 'Pikmin 4' for Nintendo Switch Is the Best One Yet

Pikmin 4 is the latest in Nintendo's cute alien flashmob-meets-sheepdog-trials franchise.

Collect and deploy Pikmin to solve puzzles and recover spaceship parts.

The game is now time-limit-free and has a helpful new dog character, Oatchi.

Pikmin 4. Nintendo

Pikmin 4 is a pick-up-and-play puzzler that's great for kids and adults. It's also, thanks to a cute doggie and some tweaked game mechanics, the best Pikmin yet.

Q: How do you control children and stop them all dashing off in all directions? A: If you're Japanese mother @meemeehitujida, you tell your child to act like a Pikmin and to follow you around. On X (formerly known as Twitter), other parents quickly had more Pikmin-inspired ideas, suggesting that you could whistle to get your kids to come to you. Which is to say, Pikmin 4 is pretty addictive for kids and a lot of fun (and very useful) for grown-ups too.

Pikmin might not have the heavyweight A+++ name recognition of a new Zelda or Mario game, but the series is still typically solid Nintendo material. Cute creatures combined with spot-on, intuitive gameplay and world-class level design mean that it's just as addictive as any Nintendo game. Plus, once your kids get hooked, you can use it for some pretty rad real-life patenting hacks. But first, let's talk about the doggie.

"The addition of Oatchi, the rescue pup, is by far the greatest addition to Pikmin 4, at least according to my nephews. He's cute, he's helpful, and you can upgrade him along the way. While there are plenty of other additions to the newest Pikmin, Oatchi is the only one that my nephews talk about," Troy Portillo, uncle of Pikmin-playing kids and director of operations at online learning platform Studypool, told Lifewire via email.

Harvesting Pikmin

Pikmin is kind of like a virtual version of sheepdog trials, only instead of a shepherd whistling at their dogs to control a flock of sheep, you use a Switch Joycon to control a Pikmin leader, who then herds a bunch of trotting Pikmin to do the actual puzzle solving.

There are two main in-game objectives, apart from the puzzle solving and gathering of spaceship parts to get your busted spaceship back into working order. One is to find treasure, which is also fuel, which gets you access to more levels. The other is to harvest Pikmin, so you can add them to your group of cute, puzzle-solving drone zombies. Yes, harvest them like plants. Exactly like plants, in fact, plants that you pluck from the ground to add to your horde. Plants that are colorful and cute.

The dog, Oatchi. Nintendo

"Their charming art style, with exquisite, vibrant colors, and delightful characters, Pikmin craft an enchanting world," Rok Preskar, co-founder of gaming and anime website Ganiming, told Lifewire via email.

Oatchi and Less Pressure

There are different kinds of Pikmin, with different abilities and strengths. Some are resistant to water, for example. Others to fire. Some can carry bomb rocks; others might poison enemies when eaten. And so on. You can swarm these Pikmin around to defeat enemies, but they are also vulnerable to those enemies, which is where Oatchi comes in.

Oatchi is new in Pikmin 4. She's a dog you can ride, and that can carry items for you. Oatchi can also be controlled separately from your player character and round up stray Pikmin on command—just like a sheepdog. The dog can also carry Pikmin in her fur, like fleas. Check out the in-depth Pikmin wiki (called, somewhat inevitably, Pikipedia) to see Oatchi's extensive abilities.

Oatchi, then, can totally change the dynamic from previous games, adding extra depth and strategic options.

Pikmin jumping off Oatchi the dog like fleas. Nintendo

There's one other fundamental change—you no longer have to work to a deadline. Previously, you had to get the spaceship back together in 30 days. In 4, you are no longer on the clock, which makes the whole thing a lot more relaxed.

The game gets off to a bit of a slow start, but then again, if you haven't played any Pikmin games before, you will need to learn how all the controls work and get your introduction to the game. Once you're up and running (and jumping, whistling, and herding), it's a lot of fun for adults and kids. The setting is a lush, colorful 'mystery' planet that looks a lot like Earth, only because you and the Pikmin are so tiny, everything in the world is huge, which is an especially fun perspective to take.

Going by most reviews, Pikmin 4 is the best of the series and is probably the best place to dive in. Fortunately, there's a short demo version so you can see if you like it before buying; if you have a Switch already, grab it right now and start using it to improve your kids' behavior.