People Hate Car Touchscreens—Here's Why and What You Can Do Instead

A new JD Power survey shows that people really don't like touchscreen controls.

Physical controls are easier and safer to use.

Your phone's car infotainment system is probably better than the one in your car.

Vintage car dashboard. Eric Marty / Unsplash

If you find all those touchscreen controls in your car confusing and annoying, take comfort—you're not alone.

Cars, just like every other product category, it seems, have been taken over by touch screens. Instead of a knob for the A/C, another knob for the music volume, and so on, we have a single screen that does it all, a screen that you have to look at every time you use it instead of just reaching over and twisting a knob with your mental autopilot. According to a new JD Power survey, owners aren't happy. So why is this happening? And what can you do about it?

"From my experience, people like tactile feedback—pressing buttons, turning knobs. Trying to navigate a touchscreen at 70mph to change the AC or seat is neither intuitive nor safe. It's like texting while driving, and we know that's sketchy. Physical controls are easier and safer without eyes off the road. So fancy touchscreens may save cash, but compromise convenience and safety," Robert Walden, a mechanic, car enthusiast, and the founder of VehicleFreak, told Lifewire via email.

Touchscreens Vs Buttons and Knobs

First, let's look at why touchscreens have taken over. There appear to be two reasons. One is that touch screens are perceived as being fancy and high-tech compared to boring, old-fashioned buttons and dials. But that alone wouldn't be enough to explain the wholesale switch to touch in cars, thermostats, and pretty much any other gadget.

The dashboard screen on a Tesla vehicle. Jonas Leupe / Unsplash

The real reason manufacturers prefer touch is a combination of price and updateability.

"Touchscreens are way cheaper for automakers versus buttons and knobs. One screen that handles everything versus multiple parts to manufacture and maintain. There's also the perceived 'luxury' factor. Screens scream modern and high-tech," says Walden.

We'll get to the fixes in a moment, but first, what's the problem with touchscreens, exactly? After all, they can do a whole lot more than a scattering of knobs. If you want to add support for new features down the line, you can't exactly have the manufacturer install a new bank of switches, can you?

While there are clear advantages in the flexibility of options, touch has some serious downsides. If you ever drove a pre-touchscreen car, you'll remember being able to operate it by touch. After getting accustomed to the layout of all the controls, you'd forget about them. Turn up the heating? Just reach and twist. Same for the radio volume knob, and so on.

With a touchscreen, you have to look at it every time. Even if you know that the Spotify icon is always at the bottom left of the app screen, for example, you still need to glance to make sure and to check that some other feature isn't using the screen right now. You're distracted, and you've taken your eyes off the road.

If you're buying new, test drive the tech. Make sure you vibe with the interface.

Easier: Buttons or CarPlay

There are two things you can do to alleviate these touchscreen problems. One is to add buttons. It can be a bit of a kludge, but depending on your car, aftermarket buttons are available. The Ctrl-Bar, for example, is a Bluetooth bar that attaches to the dash below the screen in Tesla cars and adds knobs that control important functions.

"If you're buying new, test drive the tech. Make sure you vibe with the interface. If you already have a touchscreen system you dislike, you can add aftermarket buttons and knobs for key functions like lights and AC," says Walden.

It's a nice idea, but because it cannot communicate directly with the car's infotainment system, it does so via an app installed on your phone.

The other option is to use your phone for as much as you can. Apple's CarPlay, for example, is superior to most in-car touchscreen software. That's because Apple is in the business of making touchscreen devices and the software that runs on them, whereas car makers are in the business of making cars.

"Use the beneficial features your car has, and don't use the annoying ones. For example, GPS will work just as well on your phone as on your car screen. If your phone is easier, use that," Melanie Musson, vehicle expert and car insurance writer with Clearsurance, told Lifewire via email.

Using iPhone for navigation in a car. Samuel Foster / Unsplash

Not only is the experience better, but it can also be more consistent. Even if you switch between cars, you can use the same apps and services, the same Maps app and turn-by-turn directions, and the same voice commands.

In fact, you might even be better off with Siri. It's not the most reliable assistant, but telling Siri to play a song, or having it read out an incoming message, has got to be better than peering at a screen on your car's center console.

Maybe one day, buttons and knobs will come back. But until then, at least there are these few workarounds to ease the frustration.