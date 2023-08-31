Philips Hue Enters Home Protection Market With 3 New Security Cameras

The home security market is about to get more crowded.

Philips Hue has set its sights on the home security market.

On Thursday, Signify, the company that came out of Philips’ decision to spin off its lighting division in 2016, announced a slew of new products that will work alongside existing Philips Hue products to protect your home. When most of the line arrives this fall, it will include the Philips Hue Secure camera, which Signify will offer in both wired and battery variants—and black or white colorways.

The new Philips Hue Secure floodlight camera. Philips

Pricing for the Philips Hue Secure camera starts at $200, with the wireless model set to cost $250. Both versions will offer 1080p HD video capture and two-way voice communication. You can program the cameras to work with your existing Philips Hue products. For instance, if the cameras detect movement, they can trigger the Hue lights in your home to turn on. Additionally, the cameras can differentiate between humans, pets, and packages. That processing is done on-device, allowing Signify to offer end-to-end encryption by default. The company plans to sell desktop stand and ground spike accessories—priced at $50 and $40, respectively—alongside the cameras to give users more mounting options.



Although it’s possible to use the Philips Hue Secure cameras outdoors, Signify also plans to release a floodlight camera. It will cost $350 when it arrives in the first quarter of 2024. The signature feature here is the ability to adjust the color of the light when it’s triggered.

Rounding out the line is the Philips Hue Secure contact sensor. You can install the sensor on doors, windows, and other places where someone could gain entry into your home. Like the new Secure cameras, it’s possible to configure the sensors to work alongside other Philips Hue products. For instance, you can program a sensor to trigger the lights in the room where it’s installed. The contact sensors will be available later this year in black and white for $40 each or $70 for a two-pack.

The new Philips Hue Secure contact sensor. Signify

You can control Signify's new Secure products through the Philips Hue app, which the company recently updated to add a dedicated Security Center. The hub allows users to manually trigger alarms, sound the siren on their Secure cameras, and call the local authorities or an emergency contact. Video backups and object differentiation are locked behind Signify's new Secure subscription. The basic plan comes with a 30-day video history and starts at $4 per camera. Signify has yet to announce pricing for the Plus plan with a 60-day video history.