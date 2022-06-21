News > Smart & Connected Life Philips Expands With Flexible Smart Lighting Options Including customizable track lights and a battery-powered table lamp By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 21, 2022 12:30PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The rise of the smart home is coming a bit slower than anticipated by some, but the industry continues to innovate and bring new features to the table. Case in point? Signify’s Philips Hue line of smart lighting products is amid a major expansion with innovations aplenty to suit smart home enthusiasts, as indicated in an official company press release. Signify First and foremost, the company has announced a flexible track lighting system that allows users to mix-and-match different types of lights to create the customizable ceiling lighting scheme of their dreams. The Philips Hue Perifo track lighting system ships with a series of individual rails that fit together however you want to create a customizable track. You choose the layout, the length of the track, and what lights to include. Perifo rails attach to the ceiling or the wall and connect to a wide array of colored spotlights, pendants, light bars, light tubes, and other lighting products to suit various tastes. Signify The company has also announced a battery-powered table lamp loaded with interesting features. The newest Philips Hue Go smart lamp features a silicone grip for easy transportation, a battery that lasts 48 hours of use per charge, and an array of lighting schemes available with the push of a button to suit different locations and scenarios. Beyond these two products, Philips Hue has also announced a new dial/switch controller called Tap that offers easy dimming and a new Sunrise wake-up feature available to all Hue bulbs. Philips Hue Perifo track lighting components and the table lamp will be available by the end of summer, with the Tap dial system available today. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit