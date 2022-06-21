Philips Expands With Flexible Smart Lighting Options

The rise of the smart home is coming a bit slower than anticipated by some, but the industry continues to innovate and bring new features to the table.

Case in point? Signify’s Philips Hue line of smart lighting products is amid a major expansion with innovations aplenty to suit smart home enthusiasts, as indicated in an official company press release.

Signify

First and foremost, the company has announced a flexible track lighting system that allows users to mix-and-match different types of lights to create the customizable ceiling lighting scheme of their dreams.

The Philips Hue Perifo track lighting system ships with a series of individual rails that fit together however you want to create a customizable track. You choose the layout, the length of the track, and what lights to include.

Perifo rails attach to the ceiling or the wall and connect to a wide array of colored spotlights, pendants, light bars, light tubes, and other lighting products to suit various tastes.

Signify

The company has also announced a battery-powered table lamp loaded with interesting features. The newest Philips Hue Go smart lamp features a silicone grip for easy transportation, a battery that lasts 48 hours of use per charge, and an array of lighting schemes available with the push of a button to suit different locations and scenarios.

Beyond these two products, Philips Hue has also announced a new dial/switch controller called Tap that offers easy dimming and a new Sunrise wake-up feature available to all Hue bulbs.

Philips Hue Perifo track lighting components and the table lamp will be available by the end of summer, with the Tap dial system available today.