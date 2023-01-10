News > Gaming 'Persona' and 'Monster Hunter' Join Xbox Game Pass This Month Available for console, PC, or streaming By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 12:55PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Three notable games are being added to Microsoft's ever-changing Game Pass library near the end of the month. It's out with the old and in with the new as Game Pass says goodbye to six games but ushers in three more. Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise, along with Atlus' Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, are bound for the service—all of which can be purchased, downloaded, or streamed. Kobie' Johnson / Getty Images Formerly a Nintendo Switch-only affair, Monster Hunter Rise puts you in the boots of a hunter tasked with tracking down and dispatching (or capturing) a large variety of creatures. The popular action RPG offers a robust bestiary, a large variety of weapon types, and numerous crafting options for all manner of hunting gear. You can play on your own or cooperatively online, though it seems that the Game Pass version omits the Sunbreak expansion. Or there's Persona 3 Portable (a console and PC port of the PSP original) or Persona 4 Golden (ditto but originally on the Vita) if turn-based, story-driven games are more your thing. These stylish RPGs provide dozens of hours of world-saving struggles and small-town intrigue, with several memorable characters and spectacular soundtracks. Both games are based on their upgraded portable versions, too, so there's much more overall content on offer compared to their original releases. Microsoft Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will arrive on Game Pass on January 19, with Monster Hunter Rise following on January 20. All three games will be available for Xbox consoles, PCs, and Cloud streaming. Subscribers have until January 15 before Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Nobody Saves The World, Pupperazzi, The Anacrusis, We Happy Few, and Windjammers 2 are out the door. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit