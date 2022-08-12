News > Smart & Connected Life Peloton's Increasing the Cost of Its Most Popular Exercise Equipment But subscription prices are staying the same... for now By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 12, 2022 03:37PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The barrier for entry into the Peloton ecosystem was already pretty high at $2,000 for the bike and $40 monthly to access classes, and now those prices are increasing. The company just announced that they are raising the purchase price of its two flagship items. The Peloton Bike+ will increase by $500 to $2,500, and the price of the Peloton Tread will increase by $800 to $3,500. Peloton The original Peloton Bike and the AI-assistant strength trainer, Peloton Guide, are staying at $1,500 and $300, respectively. Additionally, subscription prices are also staying the same for now. This appears to be part of a massive brand overhaul for the subscription-based exercise equipment manufacturer, as the company says in the press release announcing the increases, “price is just one of the many levers we will continue to explore as part of our business transformation strategy.” Other components of this transformation strategy? Peloton is phasing out brick-and-mortar locations and closing an undisclosed number of its 86 current retail offerings, though this depends on negotiations with various landlords. They are also ceasing the vast majority of in-house shipping, moving to third-party companies to get bikes and treadmills into the hands of consumers. Peloton As you’d expect, these moves have also led to substantial layoffs. Peloton is slashing its customer service team by half, eliminating a number of warehouse jobs, and handing off manufacturing duties to a third party. This adds up to around 1,000 jobs after the company already laid off 3,000 people in February. Why all of the hubbub? Peloton has experienced falling share prices all year, losing 90 percent of its value in the past 12 months. The price increases on Bike+ and Tread come after the company slashed prices back in April in an attempt to increase its market share. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit