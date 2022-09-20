News > Smart & Connected Life Peloton Joins the Crew Team and Launches a Smart Rowing Machine Swiveling HD screen, form assist, and post-class analytics By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 20, 2022 11:19AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Peloton is expanding its lineup of connected fitness devices with the launch of the Peloton Row, a rowing machine with plenty of high-tech features. The Peloton Row is an efficient way to get your reps in, as rowing is known to be a low-impact exercise that combines strength training and cardio. Peloton’s new machine promises the same highly personalized workouts the company has become known for via its Bike and Tread line of fitness machines. Peloton To that end, rowing enthusiasts will have access to a suite of "motivational instructors" accessible via the machine's 24-inch HD swivel screen. Several classes are available at launch, with live classes and guided scenic classes coming early next year. Now, on to the tech; this is a Peloton device, after all. The Row features a form assist feature with calibrated on-screen feedback to highlight areas for improvement in real-time, allowing users to make adjustments. These analytics are also delivered to users as post-class insights, so you can work on that all-important technique. As with other Peloton products, everything is adjustable, and the intensity of each workout is set by the user, no matter how loud that instructor yells to "push it." The Row can also be stored vertically via an upright wall anchor when not in use to save space, making it a decent choice for fitness-minded apartment dwellers. This is a Peloton product, though, so prepare for the sticker shock. The Row costs $3,200, but that includes delivery and setup. You also need an all-access membership to use the machine, which costs $44/month. If you're still set on getting one, you can pre-order it now directly from the manufacturer. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit