How Many People Can Watch Peacock at Once?

What to Know A maximum of 3 people can stream from Peacock using the same account at the same time.

The 3-simultaneous stream limit applies to all Peacock plans.

There is no way to raise the stream limit, even by paying more.

Peacock allows for three streams at once. This article will explain your options for profiles, account sharing, and Peacock device support and use.

How Many Devices Can Stream Peacock at a Time?

The maximum number of people who can watch Peacock at the same time, using the same account, is three. This is true no matter what kind of Peacock subscription you have. All Peacock subscriptions have the same three-person limit and there's no way to increase the number of streams allowed for your account.

In this case, "person" really means device. That is, Peacock's actual limit on simultaneous streams is based on the number of devices using an account at a given time.



If all three streams are being used and someone logged into the same account being used for the three streams tries to start a fourth stream, they'll get an error. They can only start their stream once one of the initial three streams ends.

Can You Share a Peacock Account?

Peacock's Terms of Use do not allow you to share the password/subscription with others outside of your household. This policy is not enforced.

If others have your account information nothing stops them from watching at the same time as you other than the standard three-stream limit.



Your account allows for a maximum of 6 profiles. That means Mom, Dad, brother, sister, and grandma can each have their own favorites and viewing history lists.

To create a new profile click on the profile icon > Manage Profiles > + > follow the onscreen prompts.

You can also create a kids profile (these count against the 6-profile limit, too). Peacock also has parental controls available. A kids profile set to Little Kids can only watch shows rated TV-Y, an Older Kids profile can watch things rated TV-Y7, TV-Y7-FV, TV-G, and G, while a Family profile can stream things rated TV-PG and PG.

How Many Devices Can Be Logged Into Peacock?

While it's unclear exactly how many devices can be logged into the same Peacock account, that actually doesn't matter much. The most important limit, as discussed earlier, is the limit on the number of simultaneous streams. So, even if you can log more than three devices into the same Peacock account, you'll still on be able to stream to three of them at once.



Wondering if your device is compatible? Check out this list of devices that support Peacock.