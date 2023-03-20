UPDATED: PC Maker Acer Shakes Things Up With a Light and Powerful Electric Bike

Acer confirmed, via email, that the ebii e-bike uses artificial intelligence (AI) to learn riders' pedaling habits, biking conditions, and preferences. It adapts the power availability and battery life according to those factors.



The bike also includes an adaptive mission control app so riders can set their preferences for power and motor output, and the removable battery pack in the ebii can also be used as a portable charger for other devices.



Ebii is currently not currently available in the US, but the company does plan to launch in the US in the future. Pricing and availability in other regions can be determined by contacting the nearest Acer office.