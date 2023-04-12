What to Know Three people can watch Paramount Plus on the same account at once. You can have up to six profiles.

There's no limit to the number of devices that can be logged into your account.

Downloading and watching content offline on mobile devices isn't affected by the limit.

This article explains how many people can watch Paramount Plus at once. It also covers profile limits on Paramount Plus, how to watch Paramount Plus on multiple devices, how to share Paramount Plus with your family, and ways to work with the Paramount Plus screen limit.



How Many People Can Use Paramount Plus at the Same Time?

Paramount Plus allows for three simultaneous streams, meaning three people can watch Paramount+ on three different devices at the same time. It doesn't matter where the devices are located. If multiple people are watching Paramount Plus on the same Wi-Fi network, you might experience buffering problems if you have a slow internet connection.

If you try to watch Paramount Plus while three people are already watching on your account, then you will see the “Too many streams” error (Error Code 60).

How Many Profiles Can You Have on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus allows you to create up to six profiles, so each family member can customize their own preferences and watch lists. There's also a Kids Mode option that limits profiles to family-friendly content.

All profiles can be accessed from any device. No matter how many profiles you have, only three people can watch Paramount Plus on your account at once.

How Can I Watch Paramount Plus on More Than 2 Devices?

There's no limit to the number of devices you can use to access your Paramount Plus account; the limit only applies to simultaneous streams. That means you can use your account on all of your devices, just not at the same time. The Paramount+ app is available for all iOS and Android devices, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Fire TV.



Can You Share Paramount Plus With Family?

You can share your Paramount+ account with family members. The Paramount terms of service require you to keep your password private and for it to not be used by anyone outside your household. At this time, there is no enforcement of this policy.

Tips for Using Your Paramount Plus Account Offline

Although you can only stream Paramount Plus on three devices at once, there's a way to watch Paramount Plus content on more devices simultaneously: If you have a Premium account (the one without commercials), you can download content to watch offline on your mobile device.

While you have an internet connection, go to the page for the movie or show you want and select the Download icon. Disconnect your device from the internet, then go to your device's Downloads folder to find your content and open it in any media player.



Downloading shows and movies is not available in a web browser. You must use the mobile app. Make sure you're offline so that it doesn't count toward the screen limit.



Can You Kick Someone Off of Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus doesn't give you the option to sign out of your account on all devices. Therefore, there's no way to kick people off of your Paramount Plus account if they have your password.

If you can't watch Paramount Plus on your account because too many other people are using it, your only option is to change your Paramount Plus password. This solution is drastic because you'll have to update the password on all of your devices, so if you go this route set aside some time to update all your devices.

