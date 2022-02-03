Smart & Connected Life > Smart Watches & Wearables How to Pair an Apple Watch With Your iPhone How to manually pair your Apple Watch to an existing iPhone By Sam Costello Sam Costello Facebook Twitter Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 3, 2022 Tweet Share Email Smart Watches & Wearables Eco Tech Electric Vehicles Working From Home Headphones & Ear Buds Smart Home Smart Watches & Wearables Travel Tech Connected Car Tech iPods & MP3 Players View More What to Know Easiest: Wear and power on watch > hold close to iPhone > tap Continue on iPhone > aim camera at watch's set up animation.Manually: Wear and power on watch > hold it close to iPhone > tap Continue on iPhone > Pair Manually. Tap the i icon on the Apple Watch > on the iPhone, tap the name of the Watch and enter the 6-digit code displayed on Watch. If you've got a new Apple Watch you need to connect to an iPhone, there are a few steps you must complete before you can use it. This article explains how to pair a new Apple Watch to an existing iPhone automatically and manually and what to do when pairing won't work. Did you get a new iPhone? Here's how to pair an Apple Watch to a new iPhone. How Do I Connect My iPhone to My Watch? If you have an existing iPhone and need to connect a new Apple Watch, follow these steps for the quickest set up: These instructions apply to an Apple Watch running watchOS 8 or higher and iPhone running iOS 15 or higher. For earlier versions of either device, the basic concepts apply, but some specific actions or onscreen buttons may be different. Put the Apple Watch on your wrist. Turn it on by holding down the side button, not the crown. Hold the watch close to the iPhone. When the setup prompt appears on the iPhone, tap Continue. Apple Inc. If this doesn't appear, open the Watch app on the iPhone, tap All Watches, and tap Pair New Watch. An animation appears on the Apple Watch. Using the iPhone camera, align the animation in the frame on the iPhone screen. This pairs the watch to the iPhone. Apple Inc. With pairing complete, choose your settings and configurations for the watch, and sync apps and content to it. Now that your Apple Watch and iPhone are paired, here's some help on setting up your Apple Watch. How Do I Manually Pair My Apple Watch? In some cases, you can't pair the new Apple Watch to your iPhone automatically and will need to do it manually. In that case, follow these steps: Follow for first 4 steps from the last section. Instead of aligning the animation on the watch in the frame on the iPhone, tap Pair Apple Watch Manually. Apple Inc. Tap the i on the watch. On the iPhone, tap the name of the watch displayed on the watch. On the iPhone, enter the 6-digit code displayed on the watch. The Apple Watch and iPhone are now paired and you can complete the setup. Why Is My Apple Watch Not Pairing With My iPhone? If neither option is working and you can't pair Apple Watch with iPhone, here are some potential causes and solutions: Watch Is Already Paired to Another iPhone: Each Apple Watch can only be paired to one iPhone (though an iPhone can be paired to more than one Apple Watch). If pairing isn't working, your watch might be connected elsewhere. To unpair the watch, you can either remove it from the iPhone it's currently paired to (go to the Watch app > My Watch > All Watches > i > Unpair Apple Watch) or reset it directly on the watch (go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings > confirm), but you'll need the Apple ID used to activate the watch originally. Activation Lock is Active on the watch: If you bought the watch used from someone and can't pair it, it might be protected by Apple's anti-theft Activation Lock feature. If so, contact the person you got it from and ask them to remove Activation Lock. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Are Disabled on iPhone: The iPhone and Apple Watch communicate over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, so if either is disabled, the process won't work. Make sure they're on by opening Control Center and checking that both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are lit up in blue. If they're not, tap the icons. Low Watch Battery: If your watch's battery is very low, it may not be able to pair. Put it on the watch charger for an hour or so and try again. iPhone Needs an OS Update: If your iPhone's OS is out of date, it might have trouble pairing with a watch running a newer version of the OS. In that case, check for and install the iPhone operating system update and try pairing again. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! 