How to Pair an Apple Watch With Your iPhone

If you've got a new Apple Watch you need to connect to an iPhone, there are a few steps you must complete before you can use it. This article explains how to pair a new Apple Watch to an existing iPhone automatically and manually and what to do when pairing won't work.



How Do I Connect My iPhone to My Watch?

If you have an existing iPhone and need to connect a new Apple Watch, follow these steps for the quickest set up:

These instructions apply to an Apple Watch running watchOS 8 or higher and iPhone running iOS 15 or higher. For earlier versions of either device, the basic concepts apply, but some specific actions or onscreen buttons may be different.

Put the Apple Watch on your wrist. Turn it on by holding down the side button, not the crown. Hold the watch close to the iPhone. When the setup prompt appears on the iPhone, tap Continue. Apple Inc. If this doesn't appear, open the Watch app on the iPhone, tap All Watches, and tap Pair New Watch. An animation appears on the Apple Watch. Using the iPhone camera, align the animation in the frame on the iPhone screen. This pairs the watch to the iPhone. Apple Inc. With pairing complete, choose your settings and configurations for the watch, and sync apps and content to it. Now that your Apple Watch and iPhone are paired, here's some help on setting up your Apple Watch.

How Do I Manually Pair My Apple Watch?

In some cases, you can't pair the new Apple Watch to your iPhone automatically and will need to do it manually. In that case, follow these steps:

Follow for first 4 steps from the last section. Instead of aligning the animation on the watch in the frame on the iPhone, tap Pair Apple Watch Manually. Apple Inc. Tap the i on the watch. On the iPhone, tap the name of the watch displayed on the watch. On the iPhone, enter the 6-digit code displayed on the watch. The Apple Watch and iPhone are now paired and you can complete the setup.

Why Is My Apple Watch Not Pairing With My iPhone?

If neither option is working and you can't pair Apple Watch with iPhone, here are some potential causes and solutions: