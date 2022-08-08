How to Pair Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 to a Phone

What to Know On your Quest 2: Settings > About , and write down the pairing code .

> , and write down the . Oculus phone app > Menu > Devices > Pair Your Headset > Quest 2 > Continue . Enter pairing code > tap check mark .

> > > > . Enter > tap . If your Quest 2 won’t pair, try again while wearing the headset and ensure sure your phone is close to the headset.

This article explains how to pair a Meta Quest 2 to a phone with instructions that will work for both Androids and iPhones.

How to Connect Quest 2 to Phone

To pair a Quest 2 to a phone, you need to have a Facebook or Oculus account, and you also need to install the Oculus app on your phone. The app is available for both Android and iPhone, and it looks and works the same regardless of which type of phone you have.

Here’s how to connect a Quest 2 to a phone:



Open the Toolbar by pressing the Oculus button on your right touch controller. Select the quick launch menu (time, battery, Wi-Fi). Select Settings. Select System. Scroll down and select About. Make note of the pairing code. If you don’t already have the Oculus app, download and install it on your phone. Get the Oculus app for Android Get the Oculus app for iOS Open the Oculus app, and sign in using your Facebook or Oculus account. Tap Menu. Tap Devices. Tap Pair New Headset. Tap Quest 2. Tap Continue. Enter the pairing code, and tap the check mark. Your Quest 2 will pair with your phone. The Quest 2 needs to be active and in close proximity to your phone for pairing to succeed. If it fails, try wearing the headset during the pairing process.

How to Pair Quest 2 to iPhone

Pairing a Quest 2 to an iPhone works exactly like pairing to an Android. The app works and looks the same on both Android and iOS, and the Quest 2 headset doesn’t differentiate between an iPhone and an Android. To pair a Quest 2 to your iPhone, follow the instructions from the previous section.



If you have trouble connecting your Quest 2 to your iPhone, make sure Bluetooth is enabled on your iPhone before you start the process. Bluetooth should be enabled before you attempt to pair your iPhone to a Quest 2.

Why Pair a Quest 2 to a Phone?

Pairing your Quest 2 with a phone provides a number of benefits. Without having to wear your headset, the app allows you to purchase apps and games, check your friends list, view a gallery of screenshots and videos you’ve taken on the headset, and even view a live stream from the headset. The live stream option is beneficial if you want to share your VR experience with someone else.

If your Quest 2 and phone are paired, you can select the stream option, and your view is mirrored from the headset to your phone screen. That allows a friend to see exactly what you see while you’re playing. You can also record gameplay to your phone for easy playback on a computer or share with friends outside the Facebook ecosystem. While the Quest 2 does allow you to share screencaps and clips, it’s limited to Facebook and Messenger.

Pairing your Quest 2 to a phone is also necessary if you want to use Quest 2 parental controls. If you want to use parental controls, your teen must pair their phone to the Quest 2 and initiate a request. You can then accept the request on your phone, which allows you to monitor their VR usage, pick which games they’re allowed to play, and adjust other settings.