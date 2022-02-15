Smart & Connected Life > Headphones & Ear Buds How to Pair AirPods to a Laptop And what to do if you have connection issues By Jeremy Laukkonen Jeremy Laukkonen Facebook Twitter Writer Shoreline Community College Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles . lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 15, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Headphones & Ear Buds Eco Tech Electric Vehicles Working From Home Headphones & Ear Buds Smart Home Smart Watches & Wearables Travel Tech Connected Car Tech iPods & MP3 Players View More What to Know Pair AirPods to laptop: Place AirPods in their case > open case > press and hold button on the case until the LED flashes white. On Windows: Open Bluetooth settings > Add Device > Bluetooth > AirPods > Done. On macOS: Open the Apple menu > Preferences > Bluetooth > AirPods Connect > Done. This article explains how to pair AirPods to a laptop, including how to connect to both Windows laptops and MacBooks. How to Connect AirPods to Chromebook Can You Connect AirPods to a Laptop? AirPods are designed with the iPhone in mind, but you can use them with your laptop as well. They integrate well with MacBooks and other Macs, with full control over the active noise cancellation features and an easy battery report right in the Control Center. You can also connect AirPods to a Windows laptop as long as it supports Bluetooth, but there is no way to control the active noise cancellation features from the laptop itself. How to Pair AirPods to a Windows Laptop AirPods can be paired to any computer or phone that supports Bluetooth. You need to place the AirPods into pairing mode manually, search for Bluetooth devices using your laptop, and then initiate the connection. After you’ve done that, you can select the AirPods as your laptop’s audio output device. Here’s how to pair AirPods to a Windows laptop: Place your AirPods in their case. Click the Quick Settings (network, sound, and battery icons) on the taskbar. Right click the Bluetooth button. Click Go to Settings. Click Add device. Open the AirPods case, and push the button on the case until it flashes white. Click Bluetooth. Click your AirPods when they show up in the list. Click Done. You can now click Quick Settings > Manage audio devices > AirPods to select your AirPods as the output device. How to Connect AirPods to a MacBook Laptop AirPods are designed to automatically connect to Apple devices using the same Apple ID as the iPhone you first used the AirPods with. If you don’t use an iPhone and only use your AirPods with your Macs, or you just want to connect your AirPods to a MacBook that doesn’t use your Apple ID, then you can manually pair your AirPods to a MacBook using Bluetooth. Here’s how to connect AirPods to a MacBook laptop: Click the Apple icon on the menu bar, and select Preferences. Click Bluetooth. Open your AirPods case, and push the button on the case until the white light flashes. Locate your AirPods in the list of devices, and click Connect. Your AirPods are now connected to your MacBook. Why Are My AirPods Not Connecting to My Laptop? If your AirPods aren’t connecting to your laptop, they may already be actively connected to another device. There may also be a connection issue, in which case you can have your laptop forget the connection, and then reconnect your AirPods using one of the methods listed above. If you’re having trouble connecting your AirPods to a MacBook that uses the same Apple ID as your phone, you should check to make sure handoff is enabled. To do that, you can navigate to System Preferences > General, then make sure to check the box next to Allow Handoff between this Mac and your iCloud devices. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit