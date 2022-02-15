How to Pair AirPods to a Laptop

And what to do if you have connection issues

By
Jeremy Laukkonen
Writer
  • Shoreline Community College
Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles .
Published on February 15, 2022

What to Know

  • Pair AirPods to laptop: Place AirPods in their case > open case > press and hold button on the case until the LED flashes white. 
  • On Windows: Open Bluetooth settings > Add Device > Bluetooth > AirPods > Done
  • On macOS: Open the Apple menu > Preferences > Bluetooth > AirPods Connect > Done.

This article explains how to pair AirPods to a laptop, including how to connect to both Windows laptops and MacBooks.

Can You Connect AirPods to a Laptop?

AirPods are designed with the iPhone in mind, but you can use them with your laptop as well. They integrate well with MacBooks and other Macs, with full control over the active noise cancellation features and an easy battery report right in the Control Center. You can also connect AirPods to a Windows laptop as long as it supports Bluetooth, but there is no way to control the active noise cancellation features from the laptop itself.

How to Pair AirPods to a Windows Laptop

AirPods can be paired to any computer or phone that supports Bluetooth. You need to place the AirPods into pairing mode manually, search for Bluetooth devices using your laptop, and then initiate the connection. After you’ve done that, you can select the AirPods as your laptop’s audio output device.

Here’s how to pair AirPods to a Windows laptop:

  1. Place your AirPods in their case.

  2. Click the Quick Settings (network, sound, and battery icons) on the taskbar.

    Quick Settings (network, sound, battery icons) highlighted on the Windows taskbar.

  3. Right click the Bluetooth button.

    The Bluetooth button highlighted in Windows Quick Settings.

  4. Click Go to Settings.

    Go to Settings highlighted in Windows Quick Settings.

  5. Click Add device.

    Add device highlighted in Windows Bluetooth Devices.

  6. Open the AirPods case, and push the button on the case until it flashes white.

  7. Click Bluetooth.

    Bluetooth highlighted in Windows Add a device.

  8. Click your AirPods when they show up in the list.

    AirPods Pro highlighted in Windows Add a device.

  9. Click Done.

    Done highlighted in Windows Bluetooth device setup.

  10. You can now click Quick Settings > Manage audio devices > AirPods to select your AirPods as the output device.

    Switching the audio output to AirPods on a Windows laptop.

How to Connect AirPods to a MacBook Laptop

AirPods are designed to automatically connect to Apple devices using the same Apple ID as the iPhone you first used the AirPods with. If you don’t use an iPhone and only use your AirPods with your Macs, or you just want to connect your AirPods to a MacBook that doesn’t use your Apple ID, then you can manually pair your AirPods to a MacBook using Bluetooth.

Here’s how to connect AirPods to a MacBook laptop:

  1. Click the Apple icon on the menu bar, and select Preferences.

    System Preferences highlighted in the Apple menu.

  2. Click Bluetooth.

    Bluetooth highlighted in Mac System Preferences.

  3. Open your AirPods case, and push the button on the case until the white light flashes.

  4. Locate your AirPods in the list of devices, and click Connect.

    AirPods Pro Connect highlighted in Bluetooth devices on a Mac.

  5. Your AirPods are now connected to your MacBook.

    AirPods Pro connected to a MacBook.

Why Are My AirPods Not Connecting to My Laptop?

If your AirPods aren’t connecting to your laptop, they may already be actively connected to another device. There may also be a connection issue, in which case you can have your laptop forget the connection, and then reconnect your AirPods using one of the methods listed above.

If you’re having trouble connecting your AirPods to a MacBook that uses the same Apple ID as your phone, you should check to make sure handoff is enabled. To do that, you can navigate to System Preferences > General, then make sure to check the box next to Allow Handoff between this Mac and your iCloud devices.

