What to Know Pair AirPods to laptop: Place AirPods in their case > open case > press and hold button on the case until the LED flashes white.

On Windows: Open Bluetooth settings > Add Device > Bluetooth > AirPods > Done .

> > > > . On macOS: Open the Apple menu > Preferences > Bluetooth > AirPods Connect > Done.

This article explains how to pair AirPods to a laptop, including how to connect to both Windows laptops and MacBooks.

Can You Connect AirPods to a Laptop?

AirPods are designed with the iPhone in mind, but you can use them with your laptop as well. They integrate well with MacBooks and other Macs, with full control over the active noise cancellation features and an easy battery report right in the Control Center. You can also connect AirPods to a Windows laptop as long as it supports Bluetooth, but there is no way to control the active noise cancellation features from the laptop itself.

How to Pair AirPods to a Windows Laptop

AirPods can be paired to any computer or phone that supports Bluetooth. You need to place the AirPods into pairing mode manually, search for Bluetooth devices using your laptop, and then initiate the connection. After you’ve done that, you can select the AirPods as your laptop’s audio output device.

Here’s how to pair AirPods to a Windows laptop:



Place your AirPods in their case. Click the Quick Settings (network, sound, and battery icons) on the taskbar. Right click the Bluetooth button. Click Go to Settings. Click Add device. Open the AirPods case, and push the button on the case until it flashes white. Click Bluetooth. Click your AirPods when they show up in the list. Click Done. You can now click Quick Settings > Manage audio devices > AirPods to select your AirPods as the output device.

How to Connect AirPods to a MacBook Laptop

AirPods are designed to automatically connect to Apple devices using the same Apple ID as the iPhone you first used the AirPods with. If you don’t use an iPhone and only use your AirPods with your Macs, or you just want to connect your AirPods to a MacBook that doesn’t use your Apple ID, then you can manually pair your AirPods to a MacBook using Bluetooth.

Here’s how to connect AirPods to a MacBook laptop:



Click the Apple icon on the menu bar, and select Preferences. Click Bluetooth. Open your AirPods case, and push the button on the case until the white light flashes. Locate your AirPods in the list of devices, and click Connect. Your AirPods are now connected to your MacBook.

Why Are My AirPods Not Connecting to My Laptop?

If your AirPods aren’t connecting to your laptop, they may already be actively connected to another device. There may also be a connection issue, in which case you can have your laptop forget the connection, and then reconnect your AirPods using one of the methods listed above.

If you’re having trouble connecting your AirPods to a MacBook that uses the same Apple ID as your phone, you should check to make sure handoff is enabled. To do that, you can navigate to System Preferences > General, then make sure to check the box next to Allow Handoff between this Mac and your iCloud devices.

