'Pac-Man World Re-Pac' Dresses up the Fan Favorite Classic for Modern Consoles

The Pac is back!

After 23 years, Pac-Man World is back in the limelight with a remastered release that takes the original PlayStation classic, dresses it up with improved visuals, and adds a few new features. This remaster, dubbed Pac-Man World Re-Pac, repackages (see what they did there?) the 1999 game for modern platforms. But don't expect anything that closely resembles the arcade classic—while Pac-Man, Pac-Dots, and ghosts are present, this is more in line with later Super Mario games.

Pac-Man will need to run, jump, and otherwise adventure his way through multiple themed areas and levels full of puzzles, items, and boss fights. Definitely not like the maze navigating of yesteryear, except it's that too because there's a 3D Maze Mode available. And if you finish the game's campaign, you'll unlock the arcade original, as well.

"Graphical updates were one of the major themes of Re-Pac," said Bandai Namco Producer Yuji Yoshii, in the interview with Xbox Game Studios, "We made adjustments to create a more modern Pac-Man design while maintaining the comic book style that the Pac-Man universe has."

Beyond the visuals, Pac-Man World Re-Pac has received a number of other adjustments that improve upon the original PlayStation title. The user interface is changed so that it's easier to parse, enemy movements are reworked, and the controls are improved to make navigation easier. On top of that, the in-game camera's field of view is pulled back in order to make it easier to find your way around the various levels.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available now for $29.99 on the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and 5, Steam, Xbox One, and XBox Series X/S.